Phillip Schofield 'tops Celebrity Big Brother line up wish list'

Phillip Schofield is said to be on the wish list of stars for Celebrity Big Brother’s comeback.

Fresh from its revival of Big Brother, it’s been widely reported that ITV will also be bringing back Celebrity Big Brother next year.

The broadcaster has yet to confirm a new CBB series but already there are rumours about who could be taking part.

The Sun reports that £2 million has been set aside to secure big names for the line up.

Those on the wish list apparently include TV presenter Phillip Schofield, who made a headline-grabbing departure from This Morning earlier this year.

Another name in the frame is Jennifer Arcuri, who was over the front pages over an alleged affair with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

A source shared: “Celebrity Big Brother is coming back and ITV want massive names to kick it off.

“CBB is the perfect place for stars who are riding off the wave of a scandal, or something big happening in their lives.”

The insider added: “The more controversial the line-up the better. They want it to really come back with a bang.”

Meanwhile, it’s claimed that Celebrity Big Brother’s return could air on the ITV1 main channel.

A start date of March has been rumoured, but again there’s no official word from ITV.

Who would you like to see on Celebrity Big Brother? Be sure to share your wish list with us @tellymix on social media.

For now, Big Brother continues its new series on ITV2 nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

This evening’s episode will see the next round of nominations as it’s decided who will be facing the second live eviction on Friday.

AJ Odudu and Will Best host the series, as well as its nightly spin-off show Late & Live which follows each highlights episode.

Plus, the reboot has seen the return of fan favourite live feed, available throughout the night.