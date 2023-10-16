The contestants taking part in new musical TV show Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream have been revealed!

The new series aims to discover the next stars of musical theatre who will portray the essential characters of Sophie and Sky in this worldwide sensation of a feel-good musical.

With the stunning Greek islands as the backdrop, viewers will be immersed in the contestants’ journey as they undergo guidance and evaluation by industry experts during exclusive workshops, masterclasses, and performances. Their goal: to secure these coveted roles.

Zoe Ball hosts the show with judges comedian and TV personality Alan Carr, singer-songwriter Jessie Ware, Olivier Award-winner Amber Riley and West End icon Samantha Barks.

Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream starts at 6PM on Sunday, 22 October on ITV1 and ITVX.

Meet the Sophies

Seven girls are vying for the role of Sophie – meet them below and find out why they want the part.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Esme, Leah, Maddy, Stephanie, Maisie, Stevie, and Desmonda. ©Thames/ITV

Desmonda

27-year-old from Indonesia

Desmonda says: “People love MAMMA MIA! It’s one of the most recognisable movie musicals ever. I really wanted to be a part of that. Something that is so recognisable.”

Esme

22-year-old from Chester

Esme says: “In my whole time training I was never typecast as the romantic lead so I never believed I could play any parts like Sophie, but I would love to prove that I can.”

Leah

20-year-old from Redcar

Leah says: “I would also love to play Sophie because she is very far from me as a person and roles that I would usually go for. It would be a challenge that I am totally up for!”

Maddy

20-year-old from Bolton

Maddy says: “I would love to play the role of Sophie because I admire her a lot as a character, as she’s always so bubbly and headstrong and she cares a lot about the people she loves!”

Maisie

22-year-old from Margate

Maisie says: “I’ve loved the character ever since I first watched the movie. I loved her bubbly personality and adventurous spirit. She has a close relationship with her mum that I can relate to.”

Stephanie

22-year-old from St Albans

Stephanie says: “I have always wanted to play the role of Sophie, as I grew up with ABBA and the musical itself, always playing their music in our garden on summer barbecue days. It would just be a dream come true!”

Stevie

22-year-old from Glasgow

Stevie says: “It’s always been a dream role for me. It’s probably one of the first musicals I was introduced to and also it’s a big musical for my family. They all know it, they all love it and for me to play Sophie would mean a lot to them as well.”

Meet the Skys

Meet the seven talented young men all competing for the coveted role of Sky and discover their motivations and aspirations for wanting the part.

Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream: SR1 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Tobias, Darcy, Callum, Marcellus, Craig, Owen and Zachkiel. ©Thames/ITV

Callum

22-year-old from Oxfordshire

Callum says: “Having the opportunity to play a lead role in the West End is something that actors dream of – and on a London stage like the Novello theatre where you’re acting alongside amazing people.”

Craig

26-year-old from Perthshire

Craig says: “It’s such an iconic role – Sky is a chilled guy and I’m excited about the energy the TV show is going to give to the stage show and want to be a part of that. I have friends who have been in the stage show and they have always spoken so highly of the experience.”

Darcy

23-year-old from Hampshire

Darcy says: “The role of Sky appeals to me because of how fun it is. I like his journey as a character, he goes completely out of his comfort zone to move somewhere away from home so that’s similar to what we were trying to do for this show.”

Marcellus

36-year-old from High Wycombe

Marcellus says: “To get a principal role, that would be good. It would be a great achievement for me but more importantly I want to inspire others to never give up on their dreams.”

Owen

25-year-old from Belfast

Owen says: “MAMMA MIA! itself is so fun, it’s such a feel-good show. I would quite like to steer Sky in a different direction with this show. I think there’s more depth to Sky so why not play him differently with a different edge and I think I have that capability.”

Tobias

22-year-old from Somerset

Tobias says: “It’s a show I love, the music is incredible, I thought I’ll apply and try my best and we’ll see… and then here we are!”

Zachkiel

21-year-old from London

Zachkiel says: “I’m excited to bring a new essence, a new flair to the character. I want to respect the character – MAMMA MIA! is so famous, everyone has an idea of what Sky and Sophie are like and you can stick to what people know, that’s fine, but you’re also allowed to create and I want to add my own spin to it – to be the Sky that everybody knows and loves but to add coolness and fun.”

Watch them sing!

You can get your first teaser of the contestants action in the video below, performing the musical’s title song…

