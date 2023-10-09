Big Brother viewing figures revealed as new series launches on ITV

Over 2.5 million people tuned in for Big Brother’s return last night.

Big Brother kicked off its first series on UK TV in five years across ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday.

It’s been revealed the show achieved its highest launch ratings since 2012.

The launch garnered an impressive 2.6 million viewers across ITV1 and ITV2 on all devices, securing the top spot in the 9PM slot.

Furthermore, it dominated the streaming charts on ITVX, securing the number one position in its timeslot for both overall viewers and young adults aged 16-34. Big Brother also claimed the title of the day’s top show for young adults in this age group, across all television networks.

Among young adults aged 16-34, Big Brother commanded an impressive combined share of 48.7%, marking the highest launch share since the show’s Channel 4 debut in 2006, where it reached 58.9%.

Specifically, within the 16-34 age bracket, the show captured the attention of 0.7 million TV viewers, achieving a 26% share across both channels and an impressive 36% on ITV2 alone.

AJ Odudu and Will Best front the iconic series and it’s spin-off.

The launch show saw the pair welcome sixteen brand new housemates.

All the drama will unfold within the walls of the iconic Big Brother house, which has been revamped with a modern touch for this exciting reboot of the show. Expect to see a return of clever challenges, tense nominations, and live evictions, with the audience once more holding the power to shape the outcome.

As ever,viewers will have the pivotal role of voting throughout the season, ultimately deciding which contestant will emerge as the victor, claiming a £100,000 cash prize.

Episodes continue on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM each evening, excluding Saturdays.

Alongside the nightly highlights ITVX will air live feed into the early hours online.

Big Brother originally hit screens on Channel 4 in 2020 before moving to Channel 5 in 2011.