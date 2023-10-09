Big Brother's AJ Odudu and Will Best call on viewers to 'be kind' to housemates

Big Brother hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best have called on viewers to be ‘kind’ to this year’s housemates.

Big Brother returns for 2023 with a brand new series, now airing nightly on ITV2 and ITVX Sunday – Friday nights.

AJ Odudu and Will Best host the iconic show as well as its nightly spin-off.

And fresh from the launch, AJ and Will have encouraged fans to ‘be kind’ to the housemates.

Will said: “We are so excited to see what our amazing housemates get up to over this series. It’s going to be ups and downs, and twists and turns, it’s going to be great.”

AJ continued: “It is going to be so, so good. But please do remember that all of our housemates are real people with their real lives.

“If you wouldn’t day anything to them in person, please watch out what you say to them online.”

Will went on: “Absolutely. We all just want to be fair and kind to everybody, and that way we can all enjoy the series together and we can support our housemates on the show and beyond.”

AJ concluded: “Let’s make this the most positive series yet and give all the housemates the respect that you would wish for i you were a housemate too.

The new series of Big Brother continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

Together with the nightly highlights there will be live feed streaming online via ITVX into the early hours.

A fresh ensemble of carefully chosen housemates hailing from diverse backgrounds have made themselves at home in the renowned Big Brother house, with cameras documenting their every move and the entire nation eagerly following their journey over a span of up to six weeks.

All the action will unfold within the walls of the iconic Big Brother house, which has been given a contemporary makeover in preparation for this exciting reimagining of the show. Expect the return of engaging challenges, suspenseful nomination rounds, and live eviction ceremonies.

Once again, the public will play a pivotal role, actively voting throughout the series and ultimately determining the fortunate recipient of a life-altering cash prize.