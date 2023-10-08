Hallie is one of the housemates on the new series of Big Brother.

The 18-year-old is a youth worker from London.

She was one of the sixteen housemates entering Big Brother’s brand new series on ITV tonight, the fourth to enter the house.

The Big Brother house.

In a Q&A, hopeful Hallie shared her motivations and expectations as she gears up for a journey into the iconic Big Brother house.

The youngest of this year’s cast is excited to be part of what she calls “the biggest social experiment” and hopes to enjoy the experience while making her mark.

When asked why she applied to be a Big Brother housemate, Hallie stated: “Just the whole experience. I feel like Big Brother is the biggest social experiment and I want to be a part of it. It’s about getting my face out there and just having fun, enjoying life. I’m only 18 so I didn’t grow up watching it but as I got older, I would watch clips on YouTube and stuff, so I’ve been a fan. And yeah, just for fun, really.”

Hallie is particularly looking forward to the tasks and interacting with the diverse personalities within the house. She expects the environment to be filled with extroverted people and big personalities, which she finds enticing.

Describing herself, she said: “I’m a bit of a diva and I speak my mind but I’m also a very lovely person. I’m a girl’s girl, for sure. I’m honest, fun and, yeah, just brilliant.”

Hallie also shared an interesting tidbit about her past, revealing: “I once accidentally swallowed magnets and I was in the news because I had to get them surgically removed and everything!”

When asked what she’s most likely to get nominated for in the house, she admitted: “Being lazy and having an opinion. I’m quite opinionated, I like speaking my mind, and not many people like that. I’m quite real.”

Looking ahead, Hallie has plans for the prize money if she emerges as the winner, saying: “I’d give my mum a couple of grand just to say thank you for everything she’s done for me and to give her her flowers.”

And when it comes to her dream celebrity housemate, Hallie’s choice is clear: “Alison Hammond. She is just so hilarious, I love her.”

Big Brother returns for 2023 with a brand new series, now airing nightly on ITV2 and ITVX Sunday – Friday nights.

AJ Odudu and Will Best helm the iconic series as well as its nightly spin-off.

Together with the highlights every night there will be live feed streaming online via ITVX into the early hours.