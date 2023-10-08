Download the Big Brother app for new series on ITV

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: AJ Odudu and Will Best. ©ITV Plc

Here’s where to download the brand new Big Brother app as the show returns to screens.

Big Brother is back for 2023 with a brand new series, now airing nightly on ITV2 and ITVX Sunday – Friday nights.

AJ Odudu and Will Best helm the show’s return as well as its nightly spin-off.

Inside the Big Brother house

As well as watching on TV you can get all the latest goings on via the new Big Brother app.

Download the Big Brother app

You can download the Big Brother app for Apple/iOS devices by clicking here.

You can download the Big Brother app for Android devices by clicking here.

As well as the mobile app, the new series of Big Brother will offer up online voting for viewers to decide who stays and who goes from the house.

Big Brother airs Sunday – Friday nights on ITV2 and ITVX with spin-off Late & Live airing each evening straight after.

You’ll also be able to watch online via ITVX where live streaming direct from the house will be available.

A diverse group of carefully chosen housemates, representing various walks of life, have taken residence in the world’s most renowned reality TV abode for up to six weeks.

In this spacious, modernised residence, you’ll recognise iconic Big Brother features. The hot tub takes centre stage in the garden, the bathroom offers plush lounging spaces for late-night discussions, and the heart of the living area boasts a circular sitting space where housemates will face their fate during live eviction nights.

As ever, cameras will closely document their daily lives, while the nation eagerly follows their every move and dramatic twist.

Expect clever challenges, suspenseful nominations, and thrilling live evictions, with the public once again holding the pivotal role. Viewers will vote throughout the series, ultimately determining the winner who will secure a life-changing cash prize.