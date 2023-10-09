First Big Brother eviction date confirmed for new series

The date of Big Brother 2023’s first eviction has been confirmed.

Big Brother is back on TV now with its brand new series, airing nightly on ITV2 and ITVX Sunday – Friday nights.

AJ Odudu and Will Best front the show as well as its nightly spin-off.

When is the first Big Brother eviction?

Fresh from launch night, ITV has confirmed the first eviction will take place live on Friday, 13 October at 9PM.

AJ and Will will announce the result as the first unlucky housemate is booted out of the house.

They will then speak to AJ & Will in an interview in new spin-off show Late & Live straight after.

Sunday night saw the launch of the new series with 16 housemates entering the new house.

They will inhabit the renowned reality TV residence for a potential six-week stint with cameras diligently documenting their every move.

Beneath the iconic Big Brother house‘s roof, a contemporary redesign awaits with the introduction of an upstairs area, featuring a glass wall that allows housemates to oversee the communal living space. Accessibility is ensured, as they can reach this space via stairs or a specially installed mobility lift.

Elsewhere in the house, the lavish bedroom accommodates numerous single and double beds, alongside a capacious pampering station. Here, housemates can relax, absorb the latest house shenanigans, and indulge in personal grooming as they prepare for another eventful day in the house.

Meanwhile the reboot will see the return of ingenious challenges, nerve-wracking nominations and live evictions.

Once more, the public’s pivotal role will shine, as they cast their votes throughout the series, deciding who goes and ultimately voting for the winner, who will depart with a transformative cash prize.

Big Brother airs on ITV2 and ITVX.

Big Brother made its debut on UK television screens in 2000 on Channel 4, and later migrated to Channel 5 in 2011.