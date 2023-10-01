Les Dennis speaks out after Strictly Come Dancing exit

Les Dennis has spoken out after her exit from Strictly Come Dancing 2023 in tonight’s results.

It was the comedian Les Dennis and pro partner Nancy Xu who left Strictly this weekend, the first couple to be sent home.

Speaking after his departure, Les said: “I’ve had the best time, this lady has been amazing, a great teacher, she’s really put me through my paces. (To Nancy) I did as well as I could for you, I hope!

“That lot up there, I’m going to miss you so much. I really appreciate and understand the judge’s point of view, thank you so much (To Shirley) for giving me a 10 for entertainment.

“I hope I’ve entertained, that’s what I came here for. Strictly is the best and the people who put this on, you’re just all amazing!”

His pro dance partner Nancy added: “It’s been a journey. This is such a short but a sweet journey. A lot of challenges we all know, but to see you (to Les) every day improve yourself.

“I respect you so, so much. I just want to say thank you to the judges and all my fellow friends. Thank you Strictly Come Dancing for all of your support. Thank you Les.”

In the results show, Les and Nancy performed their Samba to Rock The Boat by Hues Corporation in the dance off against Nikita Kanda and her dance partner Gorka Márquez, who performed their Charleston to Single Ladies by Beyoncé.

The judges unanimously voted to save Nikita, sending Les home.

Following their exit, fourteen celebs remain in the competition.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stars in the second live show

Celebrities confirmed for the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing cast include radio presenter and TV host Nikita Kanda, tennis ace Annabel Croft, soap star Adam Thomas, TV presenter Angela Scanlon and West End performer Layton Williams.

Also on the line up are journalist Angela Rippon, Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, actor Bobby Brazier and actor Nigel Harman.

Finishing this year’s cast are radio presenter Eddie Kadi, reality star turned presenter Zara McDermott, sports star Jody Cundy and Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 continues on BBC One next Saturday and Sunday night.

You can catch up on the series via the BBC iPlayer.