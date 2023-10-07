Two celebrities on Strictly Come Dancing are in clear danger of the axe this weekend.

Last weekend saw Les Dennis become the first star to be eliminated from this year’s competition

This week the remaining fourteen celebs will perform once more in Movies week and another will be sent packing in Sunday night’s results show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stars in the second live show

Ahead of the latest routines, it’s Nikita Kanda and Jody Cundywho find themselves at risk of facing one another in the dance off.

Radio broadcaster Nikita found herself saved by the judges last week after appearing in the bottom two with Les Dennis who became the first celeb to be eliminated.

She is now the favourite to be voted out of Strictly tonight, just ahead of Paralympian Jody Cundy.

Comic Eddie Kadi and newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy could also find themselves in danger depending on how the viewer vote goes.

Meanwhile it’s actor Nigel Harman who continues as the favourite to win this year’s competition.

Other names on Strictly Come Dancing line up include television host Angela Scanlon, Corrie star Ellie Leach, musical theatre star Layton Williams and Love Island star Zara McDermott.

They’re joined by actor Bobby Brazier, soap star Adam Thomas, journalist Angela Rippon, actress Amanda Abbington and tennis ace and presenter Annabel Croft.

Strictly Come Dancing airs this Saturday and Sunday night on BBC One.

Saturday will see the live performances before the judges’ offer up their marks and the public get the chance vote.

Tonight’s movie themed Strictly special will see routines to songs from Up, Encanto, Batman and more.

Plus, the show’s pros will open the third live show with a special group routine celebrating 100 years of Disney.

As well as the dance-off, Sunday night’s results will feature a music performance from Madison Beer and a Barbie-themed group routine.