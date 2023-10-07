Strictly Come Dancing 2023 leaderboard: Week 3 (Movie) scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Strictly Come Dancing 2023 results from the scoreboard of Week 3’s movie night.

Tonight saw the remaining 14 couples perform live for the third time this series, dancing routines inspired by famous films.

The judges marked all of the performances out of 40, and at the end of the night we saw lows of 18 and highs of 35 – including the first ten of the series.

On top was Angela Scanlon with 35 marks for her Charleston with Eddie Kadi just behind with a ten from Shirley Ballas for his Couple’s Choice.

At the other end, and Nikita Kanda and Jody Cundy were in the bottom two after their Jive and American Smooth respectively.

As ever, the combined judges’ scores from tonight’s dances will now be used to help determine the bottom two dancers along with the results of the second public vote.

Those two celebrity couples will have to dance again for the judges in tomorrow’s results show at 7:20PM on BBC One where one of them will be eliminated.

The judges will have the final say on who leaves Strictly with head judge Shirley in charge of the all important casting vote.

As well as the results, Sunday’s latest episode will open with a Barbie-themed group number from Strictly’s pros and a performance from Madison Beer.

For now, recap the full Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard below…

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 scoreboard and scores – Week 3 – Movies

Celebrity Dance Scores Craig Motsi Shirley Anton Total Angela S canlon Charleston 9 9 8 9 35 Eddie Kadi Couple’s Choice 8 8 10 8 34 Ellie Leach Viennese Waltz 8 9 8 8 33 Bobby Brazier Samba 8 8 8 8 32 Amanda Abbington Rumba 6 8 8 8 30 Annabel Croft Waltz 8 8 7 7 30 Krishnan Guru Murphy Charleston 8 8 7 7 30 Layton Williams Viennese Waltz 7 7 7 7 28 Angela R ippon Quickstep 6 7 6 7 26 Adam Thomas Jive 5 7 7 7 26 Nigel Harman Jive 6 6 6 7 25 Zara McDermott Paso Doble 6 6 6 7 25 Nikita Kanda Jive 4 6 5 6 21 Jody Cundy American Smooth 4 5 5 6 20

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One on Saturday and Sunday nights.

As well as the results, Sunday’s show will see a Barbie-themed group routine from the pros and a music performance from Madison Beer.