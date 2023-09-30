It’s Strictly Come Dancing’s 2023 second live show tonight and here is all you need to know!

This year’s cast of fifteen famous faces return to the ballroom live for a second time as the first elimination looms.

The week one leaderboard remains, with the judges’ scores carried over from last week. As the second show concludes, the audience’s first opportunity to vote in this series will soon open.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 judges Craig Revel Horwood; Motsi Mabuse; Shirley Ballas; Anton du Beke. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman host the second live show, as the couples perform for judges Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Shirley Ballas.

At the end of the weekend, the first celebrity will be voted off.

Who’s on the line up

Fifteen celebs currently remain in the competition. They include The One Show presenter Angela Scanlon, journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon, Paralympian Jody Cundy, reality star turned presenter Zara McDermott and presenter Eddie Kadi.

They’re joined by tennis star Annabel Croft, star of stage and screen Amanda Abbington, radio presenter and TV host Nikita Kanda, musical theatre star Layton Williams and star of stage and screen Nigel Harman.

Finishing this season’s contestants are actor Bobby Brazier, Corrie star Ellie Leach, journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy and soap star Adam Thomas.

Tonight’s Strictly Come Dancing dances and songs for Week 2

In no particular performance order, the song and dance styles are as follows:

Adam and Luba: Tango to Somebody Told Me by Måneskin – Stream/Download

Bobby and Dianne: Charleston to Do Your Thing by Basement Jaxx – Stream/Download

Les and Nancy: Samba to Rock The Boat by Hues Corporation – Stream/Download

Nikita and Gorka: Charleston to Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It) by Beyoncé – Stream/Download

Amanda and Giovanni: Salsa to Oye by Gloria Estefan – Stream/Download

Eddie and Karen: Cha Cha Cha to Rie y Llora by Celia Cruz – Stream/Download

Layton and Nikita: Quickstep to Puttin’ On The Ritz by Gregory Porter – Stream/Download

Zara and Graziano: Quickstep to Anyone For You (Tiger Lily) by George Ezra – Stream/Download

Annabel and Johannes: Quickstep to Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves – Stream/Download

Jody and Jowita: Paso Doble to Thunderstruck by AC/DC – Stream/Download

Krishnan and Lauren: Foxtrot to Love Really Hurts Without You by Billy Ocean – Stream/Download

Angela R and Kai: Foxtrot to You Make Me Feel So Young by Frank Sinatra – Stream/Download

Angela S and Carlos: Jive to Trouble by Shampoo – Stream/Download

Ellie and Vito: Foxtrot to Perfect Fairground by Attraction – Stream/Download

Nigel and Katya: Viennese Waltz to Until I Found You by Stephen Sanchez – Stream/Download

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight on Saturday, 30 September at 6:20PM.

The show will be back tomorrow, Sunday, 1 October at 7:15PM with the first results show of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 as the couple who will be leaving the competition is revealed.

The judges’ scores from the first two dances will be added to the results of the viewer vote. The two lowest-scoring couples will go head-to-head in the first dance-off where the judges will decide who leaves.

Also in Sunday’s show there will be a special performance from Jorja Smith.