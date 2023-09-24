Strictly Come Dancing reveals line up of guest stars for first results show

A host of special guest performers have been revealed for next Sunday’s first Strictly Come Dancing results show.

The debut results show of this series kicks off with an extraordinary group number, a medley paying homage to the legendary Tina Turner.

This sensational routine will feature special guest appearances by Beverley Knight, Laura Mvula and Fleur East, who will dazzle alongside the skilled professional dancers.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 judges Craig Revel Horwood; Motsi Mabuse; Shirley Ballas; Anton du Beke. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

The Ballroom will also come alive with the incredible performance of singer-songwriter Jorja Smith

Strictly Come Dancing is back on BBC One this Saturday and Sunday, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as the battle in the ballroom intensifies.

Confirmed pairings for 2023’s Strictly Come Dancing line up include Eddie Kadi & Karen Hauer, Bobby Brazier & Dianne Buswell, Krishnan Guru Murphy & Lauren Oakley, Ellie Leach & Vito Coppola and Angela Scanlon & Carlos Gu.

They’re joined by Nikita Kanda & Gorka Marquez, Annabel Croft & Johannes Radebe, Jody Cundy & Jowita Przytal, Nigel Harman & Katya Jones and Amanda Abbington & Giovanni Pernice.

Concluding the 2023 couples are Zara McDermott & Grazio Di Prima, Adam Thomas & Luba Mushtuk, Layton Williams & Nikita Kuzmin, Angela Rippon & Kai Widdrington and Les Dennis & Nancy Xu.

Each week the couples take to the floor in a bid to impress the judges and fans at home.

Each performance will be scored by Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke before those watching at home can vote.

In the first elimination next week, the judges’ scores from the first two weeks will be combined with the viewer votes to determine the bottom two pairings before one is eliminated.

Strictly Come Dancing airs Saturday, 30 September and Sunday, 1 October on BBC One and iPlayer..