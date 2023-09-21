Shirley Ballas could miss Strictly's first live show as she's struck down by illness

Shirley Ballas could be forced to miss this weekend’s first Strictly Come Dancing live show.

The brand new series of Strictly kicks off this Saturday night with head judge Shirley set to return to the panel with Anton Du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

But Shirley has taken to social media to reveal she is currently under the weather having “caught something” following a recent trip to Rome.

Shirley Ballas. Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston

In a post on her Instagram, she told followers: “What a difference a day makes. So back from Rome where it was busy, lots of people and then in the studio because we are running up to the Royal Albert Hall international championships.

“And yes I think I have caught something. So not very well today, not in work. Want to rest and make sure I’m ready for Strictly on Saturday.”

More positively, Shirley went on to reveal her excitement about the new series of Strictly.

She continued: “To anyone else feeling under the weather, I’m sending you lots of love, and cuddles. And I’m really excited about Saturday, oh my gosh, wait until you see this show. It is phenomenal.

“I think actually all of them will be staying until the final, they are all that good.”

Names announced for the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing cast include actor Adam Thomas, actor Bobby Brazier, comedian & radio presenter Eddie Kadi, Love Island star and presenter Zara McDermott and musical theatre star Layton Williams.

Joining them are Paralympic champion Jody Cundy, radio host and TV presenter Nikita Kanda, journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, actress Amanda Abbington and Corrie star Ellie Leach.

Completing this year’s line up are actor Nigel Harman, TV presenter Angela Scanlon, tennis ace Annabel Croft and journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon.

Every weekend the couples take to the floor willing to thrill the panel and fans.

Strictly Come Dancing’s first live show airs on Saturday night from 6:15PM.

You can catch up on episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.