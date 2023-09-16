The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Professional Dancers & the Judges. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date is here with the show starting TONIGHT on BBC One.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 launch date is this weekend after weeks of build up.

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

The pre-recorded launch was filmed earlier this month on Wednesday, 7 September.

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 Celebrities. Credit: BBC/Guy Levy

The launch date on TV will be tonight – Saturday, 16 September at 6:35PM.

The one-off show before the live stages will run until 8:20PM.

As always, the launch show will be introducing us to the celebrities and pro dancers and seeing them paired up.

Names announced for the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing cast include Sherlock and Mr Selfridge actress Amanda Abbington, soap actress Ellie Leach, tennis star and TV & radio host Annabel Croft, Love Island star and presenter Zara McDermott and Casualty actor Nigel Harman.

They’re joined by theatre performer Layton Williams, Paralympian Jody Cundy, newsreader Angela Rippon, actor Adam Thomas and newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

Concluding cast are radio host and TV presenter Nikita Kanda, comedian & radio presenter Eddie Kadi, The One Show host Angela Scanlon and EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

Meanwhile, the pros taking part in this season’s Strictly Come Dancing Amy Dowden, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington, Nikita Kuzmin, Karen Hauer, Lauren Oakley, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Jowita Przystal and Giovanni Pernice.

Finishing this season’s pro dancer line up are Katya Jones, Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Nancy Xu, Michelle Tsiakkas, Neil Jones, Graziano Di Prima, Carlos Gu and Gorka Marquez.

Also on the launch show, there will be a special routine involving the judges while reigning champions Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał will make a triumphant return to the ballroom.

Plus, Jessie Ware will perform one of her biggest hits in the ballroom.

The launch show will conclude with a mega group dance as the celebrities take to the floor for the very first time.