Celebrity MasterChef 2023 is back this week for its final episodes as the winner is crowned.

This summer has seen an all-star line-up of comedy legends, award-winning musicians, presenters, entertainers and stars of screen and stage battling it out for the coveted Celebrity MasterChef 2023 trophy.

Following a series of heats and a week of semi-finals, just five celebrities remain.

They now have one final chance to impress John Torode and Gregg Wallace before the winner is named at the end of the week.

Who are the Celebrity MasterChef 2023 finalists?

The celebs in the final week are singer Jamelia, Love Island star Luca Bish, The Wanted’s Max George, actress Amy Walsh and broadcaster Wynne Evans.

In the finals week of Celebrity MasterChef, the pressure is at its peak as the last five remaining contestants vie for the coveted title.

To kick things off, the celebrities embark on their most challenging adventure yet, journeying to East Sussex. Here, they’ll cook an extraordinary lunch in an unconventional kitchen: Hunter Gather Cook, renowned for teaching top chefs the art of foraging and open-fire cooking.

Under the guidance of its founder and head chef, Nick Weston, the finalists must create a three-course meal for 20 of the nation’s leading scouts, using only open flames to craft their dishes.

Next, they return to the MasterChef kitchen, where each of the final five must prepare an exceptional dish inspired by someone they deeply admire. These meals must pay homage to their chosen individuals while showcasing creativity, skill, flair, and unwavering determination to impress John and Gregg.

For one contestant, falling short in this challenge means the end of the road, while the remaining four move closer to the grand title of the 2023 Celebrity MasterChef champion.

Celebrity MasterChef concludes its latest series this week on Tuesday, 5 September at 8PM; Wednesday, 6 September at 9PM and Friday, 8 September at 9PM