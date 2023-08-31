A first look at the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 stars showing off their dance moves has been revealed.

A new line up of fifteen celebs will be taking to the ballroom this autumn.

The latest series launches in September on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Names confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing line up include television personality Angela Scanlon, journalist Angela Rippon, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, radio presenter and TV host Nikita Kanda and Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Joining them are athlete Jody Cundy, musical theatre star Layton Williams, actor Bobby Brazier, Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas and stand up & radio host Eddie Kadi.

Finishing the cast are Casualty actor Nigel Harman, sports star Annabel Croft, Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and star of stage and screen Amanda Abbington.

Before they hit the dancefloor for the first time, the stars have each showcased their ‘signature move’ in a new trailer, below.

Strictly Come Dancing begins in September with its pre-recorded launch show featuring the celebs being partnered with their professional dancers.

The professionals taking part in this year’s show include Amy Dowden, Kai Widdrington, Michelle Tsiakkas, Karen Hauer, Jowita Przystal, Lauren Oakley, Graziano Di Prima, Luba Mushtuk, Carlos Gu and Gorka Marquez.

Completing professionals line up are Neil Jones, Katya Jones, Vito Coppola, Giovanni Pernice, Johannes Radebe, Dianne Buswell, Nikita Kuzmin, Nancy Xu and Nadiya Bychkova.

As always the celeb and pro couples take to the floor willing to thrill the judges and those watching at home.

The performances will be marked by the Strictly Come Dancing panel Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse before fans at home can vote.

Strictly Come Dancing airs in the autumn on BBC One, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman

You can catch up on episodes online via BBC iPlayer.