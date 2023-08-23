ITV already planning second Big Brother series ahead of reboot

ITV has said it’s committed to at least two series of Big Brother ahead of the show’s debut on ITV2.

It was announced last year that Big Brother would be returning to UK TV in 2023, moving to a new home on ITV.

A brand new revival will start this autumn on ITV2 and show bosses are already teasing a second series.

Big Brother on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: AJ Odudu and Will Best. ©ITV Plc

Paul Mortimer, ITV’s Director of Reality Commissioning said at this week’s Edinburgh TV Festival (via The Sun): “It will be a hit. Its looking fantastic. The house looks amazing. We’ve got a six week run coming up, that’s our first foray into it, but it will be back next year of course.

“We have a 10pm show after the 9pm show – so two hours of Big Brother every evening (then) from 11pm you can go to ITVX to watch the live feed into the small hours.”

He added: “We have bought into Big Brother, a lot of us at ITV are BB fans. I can’t imagine that we’re in it just to do two, six week runs across 2023 and 2024.

“This is the start of it – so just watch this space.”

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, a start date for Big Brother on ITV2 is still to be confirmed.

A fresh ensemble of meticulously chosen housemates, hailing from diverse walks of life, are poised to inhabit the most renowned reality TV residence worldwide for a duration of up to six weeks. With cameras documenting their every action, and the nation tracking each twist and turn, the stage is set for a captivating journey.

All the unfolding drama will unfold beneath the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be rejuvenated with a contemporary aesthetic in preparation for this innovative incarnation of the series. Engaging tasks, tension-filled nominations, and live evictions will return to the forefront, alongside the pivotal role of the public.

Once more, viewers will actively participate through voting, ultimately determining the victor who will claim a life-altering cash prize.