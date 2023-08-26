The Only Way Is Essex: SR32 on ITVBe and ITVX. Pictured: Dani Imbert, Roman Hackett, Saffron Lempriere, James ‘Diags’ Bennewith, Amber Turner, Dan Edgar, Chloe Brockett, James ‘Lockie’ Lock and Amy Childs. ©Lime Pictures

The brand new series of The Only Way Is Essex makes its way to screens this autumn!

The new series bursts forth with captivating energy as the cast embarks on an drama-filled journey to the enchanting island of Cyprus for its initial two episodes.

Against the backdrop of scenic beaches and opulent villas, Essex’s most vibrant personalities will deftly navigate the intricate web of relationships, friendships, former flames, and rivalries.

The Only Way is Essex: SR32 on ITVBe and ITVX. Pictured: Jordan, Dan, Diags, Chloe M, Ella, Courtney and Roman. Credit: ITV

Those set to appear on the cast include Dani Imbert, Roman Hackett, Saffron Lempriere, James ‘Diags’ Bennewith, Amber Turner, Dan Edgar, Chloe Brockett, James ‘Lockie’ Lock and Amy Childs.

The Only Way Is Essex start date

The Only Way Is Essex’s new series begins on Sunday, 3 September at 9PM on ITVBe.

You’ll also be able to watch on ITVX.

A teaser for the opening episode shares: “The Essex squad head for beautiful Cyprus, where Dan and Amber have called time on their relationship, and Dani, Junaid and Ella’s friendship breaks down again”.

It is the 32nd series of the hit reality show.

This series pledges to deliver the quintessential blend of drama, intrigue, and opulence that devoted fans have long cherished.

From unforeseen alliances that reshape the landscape to explosive confrontations that ignite the screen, the upcoming series is poised to ensnare viewers’ attention from its very inception to its resounding conclusion.

For now you can watch episodes from the latest series of The Only Way is Essex online for free via the ITVX website.

TOWIE first debuted on ITV2 in 2010 and has since aired more than 350 episodes including a series earlier in 2023.