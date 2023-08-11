Les Dennis is the fifteenth and final celebrity contestant confirmed for the line up of Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Les Dennis is a TV Personality, actor and entertainer who has been in showbiz for over 50 years.

He got his big break on TV Talent show New Faces, and went on to star in sketch and variety show The Laughter Show, forming a double-act with the late Dustin Gee.

Famously hosting Family Fortunes for 16 years, his TV career also includes roles in Extras, Brookside, Death in Paradise and Midsomer Murders and two years in Coronation Street.

On stage he’s starred with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the English National Opera, and in hit plays and musicals such as Hairspray, Legally Blonde The Musical and 42nd Street.

Les Dennis said: “I’m thrilled to be doing this iconic wonderful show as I approach my 70th birthday! In my career I’ve always gone for challenges outside my comfort zone and this is the ultimate one! Can’t wait.”

The news was revealed this morning (Friday, 11 August) on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Les completes this year’s line up of fifteen celebs.

Names on the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing line up include star of stage and screen Amanda Abbington, sporting legend Jody Cundy, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy, radio host Eddie Kadi and TV presenter Zara McDermott.

They’re joined by soap star Adam Thomas, radio host and TV presenter Nikita Kanda, EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, Casualty actor Nigel Harman and tennis star Annabel Croft.

Finishing this season’s cast are television personality Angela Scanlon, theatre performer Layton Williams, journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon and Coronation Street star Ellie Leach.

Fronted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, Strictly Come Dancing begins in the autumn on BBC One.

On spin-off series It Takes Two, Janette Manrara and Fleur East will present together each weeknight after Rylan stepped down as co-host earlier this year.

Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood will return as judges for 2023.