Nigel Harman officially joins Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line up

Nigel Harman has been confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Nigel is a TV, film, and theatre actor and director.

His roles have included stints on EastEnders, Downton Abbey and most recently BBC’s Casualty as Max Cristie. On stage, Nigel has performed in Guys and Dolls in London’s West End and Shrek the Musical, which he then went on to direct for the UK tour.

Nigel Harman as Max in Casualty. Credit: BBC

Nigel Harman said: “I’m amazed, excited, and terrified to be doing Strictly. As an armchair fan of the show I have watched in awe as people have twirled and gyrated across the screen. And now it’s my turn…..gulp!”

The news was revealed this morning (Thursday, 10 August) on ITV’s Lorraine.

Nigel is the thirteenth confirmed name on this year’s line up.

Other names confirmed for the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing cast include TV presenter Zara McDermott, Paralympian Jody Cundy, Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas and star of stage and screen Amanda Abbington.

They’re joined by radio presenter Nikita Kanda, journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon, Coronation Street actress Ellie Leach and stand up & radio host Eddie Kadi.

Completing the 2023 contestants are EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier, actor Layton Williams, journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy and TV personality Angela Scanlon.

Meanwhile more names rumoured for Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include Wheelchair basketball player and telly host Ade Adepitan and TV personality Emma Willis.

Strictly begins its new series in the autumn on BBC One, presented by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. The show typically launches in September with live shows airing each weekend until Christmas.

Over on spin-off series It Takes Two, Janette Manrara and Fleur East will present nightly after Rylan announced earlier this year he would be stepping down.

Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Shirley Ballas will be back as judges for the 2023 series.