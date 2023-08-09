Bobby Brazier confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing line up

Bobby Brazier is the latest name confirmed for the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line up.

Bobby is a 20-year-old British Model, and Actor, best known for his role as Freddie Slater in UK Soap Opera, EastEnders.

Full of energy and sparkle, with boyish good looks and cheeky Essex charm; he has graced the runway for world renowned fashion house, Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week, sat front row alongside Lewis Hamilton at London Fashion Week and starred on the cover of acclaimed style magazine, ‘Man About Town’.

Bobby Brazier said: “I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly line up, I can’t wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker. I’m looking forward to performing in-front of everyone, it’s going to be so much fun!”

The news was revealed this morning (Wednesday 9th August) on BBC Breakfast.

Other confirmed celebs for 2023’s Strictly Come Dancing line up include star of stage and screen Amanda Abbington, radio host Eddie Kadi and TV presenter Angela Scanlon.

They’re joined by actor Adam Thomas, journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon and theatre performer Layton Williams.

Finishing this season’s line up are Love Island star and presenter Zara McDermott, newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy and radio host and TV presenter Nikita Kanda.

More rumoured names for the 2023 Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include chef & TV presenter Gino D’Acampo, star of stage and screen Nigel Harman, Coronation Street star Ellie Leach and Wheelchair basketball player and telly presenter Ade Adepitan.

Also rumoured 80s popstar Shakin Stevens and media personality Steph McGovern.

Dancers on Strictly Come Dancing’s latest series Lauren Oakley, Vito Coppola, Jowita Przystal, Nancy Xu, Nikita Kuzmin, Karen Hauer, Luba Mushtuk, Neil Jones, Johannes Radebe and Amy Dowden.

Finishing this season’s professionals are Nadiya Bychkova, Gorka Marquez, Michelle Tsiakkas, Dianne Buswell, Carlos Gu, Giovanni Pernice, Graziano Di Prima, Kai Widdrington and Katya Jones.

Presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly, Strictly Come Dancing starts in the autumn on BBC One

Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke will return as judges with the all important point paddles.

Meanwhile over on BBC Two’s nightly spin-off show It Takes Two, Janette Manrara and Fleur East will be hosting each evening once the live shows begin.