Adam Thomas confirmed for 2023 Strictly Come Dancing line up

Actor Adam Thomas has been confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line up.

Adam Thomas is an actor and TV presenter, best known for playing Adam Barton in ITV soap Emmerdale.

More recently he is known for reprising his role as Donte Charles in BBC One’s Waterloo Road after being an original cast member in the original series.

Waterloo Road first look: Donte Charles (ADAM THOMAS). Credit: BBC/Wall To Wall/Rope Ladder Fiction/David Gennard

Adam Thomas said: “I am so excited to be joining the cast of this years’ Strictly Come Dancing. I’ve been such a big fan of the show for years, I can’t believe I’m actually doing it! I can’t dance to save my life but I’m buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor…I can’t wait!”

Also joining the series today is radio host and TV presenter, Nikita Kanda.

Nikita is best known for being the current host of the BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast show, previously having presented the Saturday afternoon show.

Nikita Kanda said: “I can’t believe I’m going to be on Strictly. This is a dream come true. I’m still pinching myself. I don’t think it will properly sink in until I step onto the dancefloor. I can’t wait to get glammed up and get out there. Throw the glitter on me!”

More names on the confirmed 2023 Strictly Come Dancing cast include newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy, journalist and broadcaster Angela Rippon and Love Island star Zara McDermott.

Joining them are radio presenter Eddie Kadi, actor Layton Williams and actress Amanda Abbington.

Completing the 2023 line up is things stand is TV presenter Angela Scanlon.

Further rumoured names for the Strictly Come Dancing line up currently include actor Bobby Brazier, Wheelchair basketball player and TV presenter Ade Adepitan, TV and theatre star Nigel Harman, soap actress Ellie Leach, television host Steph McGovern and chef Gino D’Acampo.

Strictly’s new series will launch in the autumn on BBC One, presented by Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly. The show typically launches in mid-September.

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood will return to the panel this series.

On spin-off It Takes Two, Janette Manrara and Fleur East will co-host the nightly series on BBC Two after Rylan stepped down from the show earlier this year.