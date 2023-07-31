An ‘all stars’ series of Love Island is reportedly in the works to air in 2024.

Ahead of the show’s summer final this week, it’s claimed there will be no winter season of the hit dating competition next year.

Instead, a special ‘All Stars’ version of Love Island is set to welcome back former islanders for a second chance at finding their perfect match.

Love Island: SR9: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya Jama. ©ITV Plc

In a twist, the cast will not only feature former islanders from the UK show but also ex contestants from past US and Australia seasons.

Love Island’s original winter series debuted in 2020. There were no series in 2021 or 2022 due to the pandemic but it returned earlier this year for a another outing.

“The winter series of Love Island has been axed for a second time,” a source shared with the Daily Mail newspaper. “It will be replaced by a brand new All Stars series, which will feature former Islanders who are still looking for love.

“In terms of iconic Love Island stars who are now happily married including the likes of Olivia Attwood, producers are looking into cameo appearances so that they still involve fan favourites from the years gone by.”

A spokesperson for ITV would only confirm that Love Island will definitely be back in 2024.

For now, the final of the show’s latest summer run airs live this Monday night with host Maya Jama.

Love Island: SR10: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya Jama ©ITV Plc

