Pictured: The Islanders cheers: Ella, Tyrique, Zachariah, Molly, Jess, Sammy, Lochan and Whitney.

The summer ball returns for tonight’s last episode of Love Island 2023.

This evening sees the remaining four couples celebrate making it to the end of the series, before one is crowned the winner.

Tyrique’s phone buzzes with a text, announcing the Love Island ball for the night. The boys head out of the Villa to spruce up, and Lochan curiously asks Tyrique if he’s nervous or excited about opening up during the ball. Tyrique admits he’s a bit nervous but has plenty to say and wants to express it right.

Pictured: Zachariah, Tyrique, Sammy and Lochan.

Meanwhile, back at the Villa, the girls enjoy a spa day in the garden. Jess asks about the declarations they’ll be writing for the ball, and Whitney teases that they’ll find out when she says it. Jess herself feels like she’s going to surprise herself.

Pictured: Molly enjoys a spa day.

As the Love Island ball commences, the boys eagerly await the girls’ arrival, all dressed to the nines. When the girls make their entrances, the Islanders raise their glasses to toast their experience and the pursuit of love.

The couples take turns sharing their heartfelt declarations of love.

Ella tells Tyrique: “From the boy I met on day one to the man you are today, I’ve seen you change and grow so much – just for me.”

Pictured: Tyrique and Ella give their declarations.

Tyrique tells Ella: “You’ve shown me it’s cool to open up about my emotions and it’s cool to be vulnerable. And being in love is the best feeling ever.”

Jess opens up to Sammy about how much she values their connection and how his emotional depth speaks to the seriousness of their relationship.

Sammy tells Jess: “It took some time at the beginning of my journey to realise what I was risking but when I saw you walking towards the fire pit on your own after Casa, I instantly knew that you were all that I wanted – my wandering eye turned into my eye for Jess.”

Pictured: Sammy and Jess.

Molly expresses her excitement about their life outside the Villa with Zach. She says: “I’m really looking forward to life outside the Villa together and calling you mine. We are a team Zach, and please don’t ever forget I love you.”

Zach tells her: “I’m now at a point where I find myself daydreaming about the things and adventures I want to do with you – spoiling you, protecting you and loving you.”

Pictured: Zachariah and Molly give their declarations as Tyrique and Ella look on.

Finally, Whitney and Lochan are in the spotlight.

Whitney says: “You ask me if I am happy everyday. You kiss my forehead when you think I’m asleep and you tell me I look beautiful every chance you get. You’re exactly what I’ve been looking for.”

Lochan says: “I want to continue making you happy, growing together, laughing together which is why I can confidently say that I don’t see a future with anyone else on the outside and I can’t wait for our next chapter.”

Pictured: Lochan and Whitney give their declarations as Tyrique and Ella look on.

As the finale approaches, anticipation builds to discover who will be crowned the winners of Love Island.

Love Island 2023 airs live tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.