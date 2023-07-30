Love Island spoilers! Ella and Tyrique in big bust up day before the final

Love Island: SR10: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella and Tyrique. ©ITV Plc

Ella and Tyrique get involved in a big bust up on Love Island tonight just a day before the final.

This evening Molly is surprise by a text announcing the Islanders’ Sports Day challenge, urging them to unleash their competitive spirits.

Split into two teams, the blue team led by Molly consists of Mitch, Jess, Ella B, and Lochan, while Tyrique captains the red team, comprising Whitney, Sammy, Zac, and Ella.

Love Island: SR10: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella B, Mitchel, Molly, Lochan and Jess ©ITV Plc

The Islanders dive headfirst into the action, facing off in a series of exciting challenges like the egg-and-spoon race and tug of war, all vying for the coveted top spot.

As the Sports Day challenge concludes, Tyrique senses that Ella is feeling annoyed.

“Little things are irritating me today,” Ella says. “Anytime I speak on anything it becomes a big thing.”

Ella opens up about feeling her opinions are dismissed, expressing her frustration at being shut down during conversations.

“What’s your problem?” asks Tyrique, “We’ve been through this – communication.”

Ella responds: “Sometimes when I say something and I’ve said this to you before – you shut me down all the time.”

With the Love Island Final approaching, the question remains: can Tyrique and Ella mend their differences and find a way to move forward together?

Love Island: SR10: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney, Tyrique and Ella ©ITV Plc

Elsewhere in tonight’s Love Island, the final four couples are confirmed as Maya Jama makes a return to the villa.

She reveals that Ella B & Mitchel and Whitney & Lochan have been voted as the least compatible couples by the other islanders.

The public voted to keep one couple in the villa, but who is heading home?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. The live final airs on Monday evening with Maya from 9PM.