Love Island: SR10: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly, Zachariah, Whitney, Lochan, Jess, Sammy, Ella B, Mitchel, Ella, Tyrique and Maya ©ITV Plc

The finalists of Love Island 2023 are revealed tonight as one couple is dumped from the villa.

Host Maya Jama returns to the Villa with a warm greeting for the Islanders, exclaiming, “Hi my hunnies!”

Gathering the Islanders around the fire pit, she announces that the time has come to reveal the results of their votes for the least compatible couple during their romantic dates.

Love Island: SR10: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya Jama ©ITV Plc

Ella B & Mitch and Whitney & Lochan are revealed to have been voted the least compatible couples by their fellow islanders.

Maya then shares that the public have been voting for their favourite of the two pairs.

Tensions rise as the couple with the fewest votes from the public is unveiled, leading to their heartbreaking exit from the island.

As the dust settles, only the final four couples remain, each vying for the coveted title of Love Island winners. With the Final drawing near, the excitement mounts, and the question on everyone’s minds remains: who will ultimately be crowned the champions of Love Island?

Love Island: SR10: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella B and Mitchel ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR10: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney and Lochan ©ITV Plc

Elsewhere tonight, Molly gets a text announcing the Sports Day challenge for the Islanders.

The message reads: ““Islanders. It’s time to unleash your competitive side in today’s challenge Sports Day. #InItToWinIt #NoSweat”

Divided into two teams, blue and red, with Molly and Tyrique as the team captains, they eagerly choose their fellow Islanders to join their respective teams.

On the blue team are have Mitch, Jess, Ella B, and Lochan, while the red team consists of Whitney, Sammy, Zac, and Ella.

Love Island: SR10: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella B, Mitchel, Molly, Lochan and Jess ©ITV Plc

The competition heats up as the Islanders take on various challenges, including the classic egg-and-spoon race and the intense tug of war.

Which team will emerge victorious in today’s fierce Sports Day challenge?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. The live final airs on Monday night.