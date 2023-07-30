One couple has been dumped from the Love Island 2023 villa tonight ahead of Monday’s final.

The past week saw the remaining couples each head on a final date with a big decision to make.

The pairs had to privately pick another couple to vote as the least compatible with Ella B & Mitchel receiving four votes and Whitney & Lochan one vote.

Love Island: SR10: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella B and Mitchel ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR10: Ep56 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney and Lochan ©ITV Plc

It was then over to the public to decide which of the two couples to keep.

Tonight saw Maya Jama enter the villa to reveal the results of the public, as well as revealing who the couples voted the least compatible.

With the fewest votes from the public, it was Ella B & Mitchel who left Love Island tonight.

The result leaves Whitney & Lochan in Monday’s final with Jess & Sammy, Ella & Tyrique and Molly & Zach.

The public will ultimately decide who is crowned the winner, taking home a £50,000 prize.

Elsewhere this evening, the remaining couples took part in a school-themed sports day and Ella clashed with Tyrique.

In the final dates last week, Ella B and Mitch were first up, accompanied by a magical performance by world-class musician HAUSER.

Next, Zach received a text inviting him and Molly for their final date and they arrived at a luxury Villa with a pink makeover.

Then Ella received a text inviting her and Tyrique for their final date, arriving at a stunning courtyard with flaming hearts where they enjoyed a romantic dinner.

Love Island: SR10: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lochan and Whitney ©ITV Plc

Whitney and Lochan went on a luxury yacht date and as they sailed, Whitney opened up about how Lochan’s arrival had changed her journey in the Villa.

Lastly, Jess and Sammy eagerly anticipated their first official date as boyfriend and girlfriend, which turned out to be a romantic ballroom setting surrounded by dancers and violinists.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX. The grand final airs next Monday night live with host Maya Jama.