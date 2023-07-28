The results of the compatibility vote causes tension among the Islanders on Love Island 2023 tonight.

This week has seen the remaining couples head out on a final date, each with a big decision to make.

They’ve had to each secretly choose one other couple as the least compatible, leaving them at risk of leaving the villa.

Love Island: SR10: Ep43 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella B and Mitchel chat. ©ITV Plc

Tonight, As they prepare for the results of their compatibility votes, all of the Islanders are anxious about what lies ahead.

In a conversation with Ty and Ella, Mitch and Ella B explain their own rationale behind how they voted.

Mitch admits: “You know what it is, the four couples that are in front of us are all in great positions. I had to go off fights, off arguments, off compatibility, working on the outside, time. We brought in so many factors.”

Ella B continues: “I feel like every single person genuinely likes their couple and I feel like they are into them. We genuinely were like ‘who’s going to work on the outside and who’s not?’ Realistically. It wasn’t favouritism, who we like in the Villa. We just literally said let’s be honest.”

Elsewhere this evening, a mysterious text arrives for the remaining boys.

They are tasked with becoming undercover lovers, each assigned individual dares involving the girls. If they manage to complete their assignments without being caught, they will win a prize.

Love Island: SR10: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly ©ITV Plc

The dares are as follows:

1. Convince all the girls to drink a weird smoothie, claiming it has incredible health benefits.

2. Introduce new words into conversations and provide made-up explanations when asked about their meaning.

3. Get one of the girls to style their hair, then express disapproval of the style to another girl and ask for a re-do.

4. Get a girl who isn’t their partner to massage their feet for at least 30 seconds.

As the boys embark on their undercover missions, will the girls be able to spot their mischief and unravel the deception?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.