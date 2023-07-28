Tonight’s Love Island sees the last of the final dates as Jess & Sammy and Whitney & Lochan head out of the villa.

Amidst the epic dates, Jess and Sammy are excited for their first official date as a couple.

The romantic ballroom setting with dancers and violinists leaves Jess feeling like a real-life Princess, and she expresses her joy being on cloud nine.

Love Island: SR10: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jess and Sammy ©ITV Plc

Reflecting on their roller-coaster journey in the Villa, Jess appreciates the challenges they faced, believing it made their connection stronger.

She says: “We’ve been through such a rocky road, but do you know what I wouldn’t change it. If it was smooth sailing, it would be boring. We’ve got to look at the positive side, we’ve had all of our tests in here.”

Replies Sammy: “It’s actually just perfect, I feel very very privileged to be sitting on a table opposite you. It’s the cherry on the top. I feel like we both very much deserve it.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jess and Sammy ©ITV Plc

Later, Whitney and Lochan set sail on a luxurious yacht for their dream date. Whitney opens up about how Lochan’s arrival came at the perfect time, surprising her with his genuine qualities that match everything she looks for in a partner.

She explains: “You came in at a point where I was like ‘do you know what, there’s nothing here for me.’ You surprised me. That’s why it’s even better because I didn’t see it coming. You’re literally everything I would look for in a guy.

“I didn’t think it would look like you, but it does. I do like how you literally just let me be me and you don’t dim my light. You just want me to embrace me, and I really like that.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep54 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lochan and Whitney ©ITV Plc

As they look to the future together, Lochan expresses his excitement and happiness, admitting that he sees a potential future with Whitney as his girlfriend.

He tells her: “I feel like I’ve had the smoothest journey here and I was going to say thank you, that is down to you. I’m excited, I’m happy, you are someone that I do genuinely see a future with. I do see you being my girlfriend. It is scary for me because I haven’t felt like this. I can actually say that I do see myself falling for you.”

Also on the dates, both couples have an important decision to make as they vote for the least compatible couple left in the villa.

Love Island 2023 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.