It’s time for the first of the final dates on Love Island 2023 tonight.
In this evening’s episode, Ella B is awoken by a text. The message reads: “Ella B and Mitch. It’s now time for your final date, please get ready to leave the Villa. #PieceOfParadise #HeartStrings”.
Ella B and Mitch venture to a romantic location where world-class musician and cellist HAUSER serenades them with a magical performance. With the enchanting music setting the mood, they take a moment to reflect on their love journey.
Mitch opens up, expressing: “I’m very happy with how we are right now and this is exactly who I want to be spending this date with.”
Ella B responds: “To be honest, from the moment we had that date, I just knew we had a connection.”
However, their idyllic date comes with a weighty task ahead. They must cast their vote for the least compatible couple, making for a challenging decision.
Back at the villa, and Whitney has news for Ella B which leaves Mitch with some explaining to do.
Later, Zach receives a text with exciting news: “Molly and Zachariah. It’s now time for your final date, please get ready to leave the Villa. #LivingTheDream #OnCloud9”.
Molly and Zach arrive at a luxurious Villa transformed into a pink wonderland. Zach playfully remarks: “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but you match the scenery.”
Molly beams: “This is literally my dream.”
Looking back on their journey in the Villa, Molly reflects: “To be given the chance to start this again was the best opportunity for me. We just took the time to get it back on track and work things out.”
Zach expresses excitement for their future together, saying: “It’s really exciting what I think is going to come from this. I’m really looking forward to doing this journey with you.”
Zach seizes the moment to share his feelings for Molly. The question looms: does she feel the same? Before heading back to the Villa, they must decide on the least compatible couple to vote for.
In the evening, Ella receives another text: “Ella and Tyrique. It’s now time for your final date, please get ready to leave the Villa. #ItsFire #BurningLove”
The couple arrives at a mesmerizing courtyard adorned with flaming hearts, witnessing a spectacular dance performance before sharing a romantic dinner for two.
Ella expresses her contentment, stating: “I wouldn’t change anything that has happened – I feel like everything that has happened has made us stronger.”
Tyrique’s eyes are opened to new possibilities, confessing: “You’ve definitely opened my eyes to a whole new way of living. I’ve never been a one-woman guy. Just being with you and focusing on you, I feel way happier and fulfilled.”
As the date progresses, Tyrique has an important question for Ella, leaving her with a decision to make. Before returning to the Villa, they must also determine the least compatible couple – a decision that could have a significant impact on their fellow Islanders’ fate.
Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.