It’s time for the first of the final dates on Love Island 2023 tonight.

In this evening’s episode, Ella B is awoken by a text. The message reads: “Ella B and Mitch. It’s now time for your final date, please get ready to leave the Villa. #PieceOfParadise #HeartStrings”.

Ella B and Mitch venture to a romantic location where world-class musician and cellist HAUSER serenades them with a magical performance. With the enchanting music setting the mood, they take a moment to reflect on their love journey.

Love Island: SR10: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Mitchel ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR10: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella B ©ITV Plc

Mitch opens up, expressing: “I’m very happy with how we are right now and this is exactly who I want to be spending this date with.”

Ella B responds: “To be honest, from the moment we had that date, I just knew we had a connection.”

However, their idyllic date comes with a weighty task ahead. They must cast their vote for the least compatible couple, making for a challenging decision.

Back at the villa, and Whitney has news for Ella B which leaves Mitch with some explaining to do.

Later, Zach receives a text with exciting news: “Molly and Zachariah. It’s now time for your final date, please get ready to leave the Villa. #LivingTheDream #OnCloud9”.

Love Island: SR10: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly and Zachariah ©ITV Plc

Molly and Zach arrive at a luxurious Villa transformed into a pink wonderland. Zach playfully remarks: “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but you match the scenery.”

Molly beams: “This is literally my dream.”

Looking back on their journey in the Villa, Molly reflects: “To be given the chance to start this again was the best opportunity for me. We just took the time to get it back on track and work things out.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly ©ITV Plc

Zach expresses excitement for their future together, saying: “It’s really exciting what I think is going to come from this. I’m really looking forward to doing this journey with you.”

Zach seizes the moment to share his feelings for Molly. The question looms: does she feel the same? Before heading back to the Villa, they must decide on the least compatible couple to vote for.

In the evening, Ella receives another text: “Ella and Tyrique. It’s now time for your final date, please get ready to leave the Villa. #ItsFire #BurningLove”

The couple arrives at a mesmerizing courtyard adorned with flaming hearts, witnessing a spectacular dance performance before sharing a romantic dinner for two.

Ella expresses her contentment, stating: “I wouldn’t change anything that has happened – I feel like everything that has happened has made us stronger.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep53 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella ©ITV Plc

Tyrique’s eyes are opened to new possibilities, confessing: “You’ve definitely opened my eyes to a whole new way of living. I’ve never been a one-woman guy. Just being with you and focusing on you, I feel way happier and fulfilled.”

As the date progresses, Tyrique has an important question for Ella, leaving her with a decision to make. Before returning to the Villa, they must also determine the least compatible couple – a decision that could have a significant impact on their fellow Islanders’ fate.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.