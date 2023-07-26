Three couples are at risk of being dumped from Love Island in tonight’s results.

In this evening’s show, Abi receives a text which reads: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Sitting at the fire pit, it’s revealed that the public have been voting for the most compatible couple. The three couples with the least votes are revealed and are asked to stand in front of the rest of the Islanders.

Love Island: SR10: Ep52 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Abi ©ITV Plc

But which three couples have received the fewest votes and are therefore at risk of being dumped from the island?

Elsewhere tonight, the islanders discuss revelations from ‘The Grafties’ award ceremony.

Tensions arise between Lochan, Whitney, and Tyrique, leaving both Lochan and Whitney feeling frustrated. Tyrique realizes that he was disrespectful to Whitney during the event and takes the initiative to apologize to both of them. He acknowledges his mistake and regrets how he spoke to Whitney in front of Lochan.

Tyrique seeks a chance to make amends with Whitney, but she appears hesitant, telling him that it’s not “the Ty show” and seems unwilling to have a private conversation with him at that moment. The question remains whether they can move on and mend their friendship.

Meanwhile, Ella B is left with questions for Mitch after watching a video of him expressing doubts about their potential outside the villa. In a heartfelt conversation at the fire pit, Ella B opens up about how hearing his words hurt her.

Mitch explains that since the time of that video, they have grown much closer, spending almost two weeks strengthening their connection. The challenge now lies in Mitch convincing Ella B of his genuine intentions and commitment to their relationship.

Love Island: SR10: Ep52 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tyrique and Ella ©ITV Plc

Later, Mitch and Scott discuss their exchange during Mitch’s acceptance speech at ‘The Grafties.’ Mitch expresses feeling embarrassed and upset about being called a derogatory term in front of everyone. Scott defends his comment, stating that Mitch was joking around, but the situation still leaves room for potential tension between the two. Whether they can forgive and forget remains to be seen.

As the Love Island journey continues, emotions and tensions run high, leaving the Islanders navigating their relationships and friendships amidst the challenges presented during ‘The Grafties’ and beyond.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.