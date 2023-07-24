Love Island talent show returns as Islanders reveal their hidden skills

The much-awaited talent show challenge makes its return on Love Island tonight!

The Islanders receive an exciting text, announcing the time has come to take centre stage and showcase their skills.

The anticipation builds as they all prepare to dazzle and impress. Who will steal the spotlight tonight?

Love Island: SR10: Ep50 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Molly ©ITV Plc

First up is Molly, displaying her impressive hula hoop skills. Zach is in awe of her performance, acknowledging that she set the bar high for the evening.

Lochan follows, demonstrating his Frisbee talents with enthusiasm. Having played Frisbee for Great Britain in the past, he aims to hit the target with precision.

Whitney and Tyrique take the stage to deliver a rap performance together, earning praise from Ella for the mention she received in their rap.

Love Island: SR10: Ep50 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney ©ITV Plc

Sammy is determined to prove his versatility as he juggles, performs a headstand, and walks on his hands, showcasing his myriad talents.

Zach impresses the crowd with his basketball skills, catching Molly’s attention and leaving her thoroughly impressed.

Ella B captivates everyone with her dance and gymnastics talents, earning compliments from Mitch for her mesmerizing moves.

Abi channels her inner clown, delighting her fellow Islanders by making balloon animals with a playful and lighthearted touch.

Love Island: SR10: Ep50 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sammy ©ITV Plc

Ella and Jess join forces for a dance performance, surprising their partners Tyrique and Sammy with an unexpected lap dance.

Mitch takes a daring approach, delivering a roast of his fellow Islanders. Will his remarks raise eyebrows or entertain the crowd?

Lastly, Scott takes the stage and sings his heart out, leaving everyone in suspense whether he can hit the high notes or if his performance will fall flat.

Love Island: SR10: Ep50 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Scott ©ITV Plc

The Love Island Talent Show promises a night of entertainment, surprises, and impressive displays of talent from the Islanders as they give it their all to shine in the spotlight.

Love Island 2023 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.