Tonight's Love Island spoilers as Sammy & Jess head to the hideaway

Love Island: SR10: Ep47 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sammy and Jess in the hideaway. ©ITV Plc

Sammy and Jess are the latest couple to head to the hideaway in tonight’s episode of Love Island.

In this evening’s episode, Ella B receives a text which reads: “Islanders. The Hideaway retreat is open tonight please choose a lucky couple to spend the night together. #NightToRemember #DoNotDisturb.”

The Islanders unanimously agree to send Sammy and Jess to the Hideaway. Speaking in the Beach Hut, Sammy can’t contain his excitement and says: “I’ve got no words!”

The boys and girls help Sammy and Jess get ready for their night in the Hideaway as the pair prepare to spend some alone time together.

Love Island: SR10: Ep47 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella B receives a text. ©ITV Plc

Making a toast with Jess, Sammy says: “Cheers to our ridiculous rollercoaster of a journey coming through stronger each time and making it to the Hideaway.”

Will one-on-one time bring the pair closer together? The next day, Sammy has something he wants to ask Jess and enlists the help of all his fellow Islanders. Will Sammy get the answer he wants from Jess?

Elsewhere this evening, Abi has questions for Scott.

At the fire pit, Abi says: “I do feel like there is a big lack of interest in this.”

Scott asks: “What? From me?”

Abi says: “Yeah. When people are asking you, you don’t have much to say.”

Scott says: “This boggles my mind. I don’t know how you were with Mitch.”

Abi says: “If I’m getting these feelings, maybe there is a reason for it.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep47 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Abi and Scott chat. ©ITV Plc

Scott asks: “Are you saying you’re not believing what I’m telling you?”

Abi says: “I don’t know because the things that you’re doing don’t show me that you’re interested.”

Can Scott convince Abi of his feelings for her? Or will love fail to blossom between the pair?

Meanwhile, Ella and Whitney continue to disagree after their argument in last night’s episode.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.