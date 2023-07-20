Love Island: SR10: Ep46 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders play the ‘Couples Goals’ challenge: Zachariah and Molly. ©ITV Plc

A brand new challenge causes drama on Love Island 2023 tonight.

In this evening’s show (Thursday, 20 July), Ella receives a text which reads: “Islanders. It’s time to reveal what you really think of each other in today’s challenge Couple Goals. #SayItHowItIs #HonestyIsTheBestPolicy”

Today’s challenge is hosted by Sammy and Jess who will read out a series of questions. The couples will each write down who they think the question most applies to before all revealing their answers to the rest of the Villa.

Love Island: SR10: Ep46 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders play the ‘Couples Goals’ challenge: Tyrique and Ella. ©ITV Plc

But who do the Islanders consider the most argumentative couple to be? Which couple is the most one-sided? And which couple is the most smug?

And as the Islanders reveal their true feelings about one another, Mitch and Scott question each other’s intentions and compatibility of one another’s couple. Will anyone else be left questioning connections and friendships?

Later on and after the challenge the Islanders get glam for the evening ahead.

Ella gets into the shower as Whitney walks into the bathroom and says: “Ella, are you being serious? I’ve been waiting.”

The girls are then sat in the dressing room as Whitney discusses the revelations from today’s ‘Couple Goals’ challenge.

Ella says to Whitney: “Why are you so salty about this challenge?”

Whitney responds: “Ella, I have never met a selfish person like you.”

Ella hits back: “That is the biggest lie I’ve ever heard.”

Whitney claims: “You know I only tell the truth.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep46 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella chats to Whitney. ©ITV Plc

Ella says: “Whitney, you actually think your family the way you speak to me and it’s not ok.”

Later that evening, Ella decides to pull Whitney for a chat after their awkward exchange in the dressing room.

Ella says: “I want to get this off my chest because I don’t want to give it energy but it actually upset me when you called me selfish in the dressing room. It really upset me because I wouldn’t speak to my friend like that. I feel like that was coming for my character.”

Whitney says: “I wasn’t joking Ella. Sometimes you do have selfish tendencies.”

Can the girls put their differences aside and get their friendship back on track?