Love Island's Kady McDermott speaks out after exit from the villa

Kady McDermott has opened up about being voted off Love Island 2023 this week.

A total of four islanders were given the boot in the latest episode after a public vote.

Kady, who first appeared on the show in its second season, returned to the villa this summer and departed in a couple with Ouzy.

Love Island: SR10: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kady and Ouzy leave the villa. ©ITV Plc

Speaking after her exit, Kady said: “U loved everyone there and I loved the experience. I didn’t think I would be in there for nearly four weeks! I had a connection with Ouzy and I know there is only two weeks left , but there is no one in there that I would have had a better connection with.

“Leaving with Ouzy made it so much nicer so I felt like it was my time to go. I’ve missed my friends and family and my dog!”

Kady initially coupled up with Zach and as a consequence Molly was dumped from the villa – only to recouple with Zach when she made a return at Casa Amor.

She said: “I wasn’t surprised he recoupled but obviously I didn’t know it would be with Molly. I’m a slow burner and we only had a week together, I don’t think he realised that I did actually like him. Obviously I rejected his kiss at first so maybe if we’d had a bit more time then it would have been different but I’m genuinely happy for him and Molly.”

Discussing her time with Ouzy, Kady continued: “We didn’t speak much in Casa Amor – I think we had one conversation and he was so shy. Him and Ella knew each other before so even when Ella brought him back, I didn’t think we would connect.

“We’re both slow burners but we have the same morals, we were both the oldest in there – I was screaming for an older boy and some maturity! He’s bloody beautiful too.

Love Island: SR10: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya and the Islanders at risk: Lochan, Whitney, Kady, Ouzy, Ella B, Mitchel, Amber and Josh. ©ITV Plc

Asked what was next for the pair, Kady shared: “I’m excited to go on dates with him and experience everyday things. I’ve never been to Edinburgh so I’m definitely going to go to Edinburgh. He’s got five beautiful sisters and he said they’ll all love me. He’s going to come down to my house and meet my dog.”

Meanwhile, Kady reflected on her second time on the show: “It was so different but there were so many aspects that were the same like the Beach Hut!

“It was a rollercoaster but I loved it. There were such good people in there – people that I never would have met in the real world.”

And on who she she thinks will go on the way and win this year, Kady said: “Ty and Ella. I know people say they argue but they cannot keep away from each other. They’re absolutely obsessed with each other. You can see it in the way they look at each other. Pure love in their eyes!”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.