Love Island: SR10: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney, Lochan, Molly, Zachariah, Kady, Ouzy, Jess, Sammy, Ella, Tyrique, Ella B, Mitchel, Abi, Scott, Amber and Josh.

Four islanders have been dumped from Love Island 2023 in tonight’s results.

This evening saw a text arrive in the villa: “Islanders. It’s time for you to get ready and leave the Villa, as you’re off to an exclusive party. #SummerVibe #VIPsOnly”

The group enjoyed a pool party with a special guest as Rita Ora performed before joining the cast in the pool.

Love Island: SR10: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya arrives at the party.

However there was soon another surprise arrival as host Maya Jama made an unexpected entrance.

The couples lined up in front of Maya who shared: “Well Islanders, the public have been voting for their favourite couple. We’re going to do things a little bit differently this time – you know we love a plot twist.”

Maya then revealed who the public voted as their favourite couple. With the most votes from viewers, the favourite couple was Whitney & Lochan.

Maya then announced: “I have some more news that might not be that great. The three couples with the least amount of votes will be vulnerable and at risk of being dumped from the island tonight.”

With the fewest votes, the at risk couples were Amber & Josh, Kady & Ouzy and Ella B & Mitchel.

The remaining couples were then instructed to return to the villa, leaving the at risk couples with Whitney & Lochan.

Maya then announced that the couple with the fewest votes would be dumped immediately. With the fewest votes, Amber & Josh were voted out of the show.

Next, Maya unveiled another twist as she told Whitney & Lochan they had to decide which of the remaining two at risk couples should be saved and who would head home.

Love Island: SR10: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya and the Islanders

After a discussion, Whitney & Lochan decided to save Ella B & Mitchel. Therefore, Kady & Ouzy were dumped from the show.

Kady, Ouzy, Amber and Josh immediately departed and did not return to the villa to say goodbye to the other couples.

Whitney & Lochan returned to the villa alongside the saved couple, Ella B & Mitchel.

