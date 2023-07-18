Love Island: SR10: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya arrives at the party. ©ITV Plc

Maya Jama makes a surprise arrival on Love Island 2023 tonight with results of the latest public vote.

This evening, a text arrives in the villa reading: “Islanders. It’s time for you to get ready and leave the Villa, as you’re off to an exclusive party. #SummerVibe #VIPsOnly”

Everyone gets glammed up before heading out of the Villa. Arriving at the pool party, the Islanders are greeted by a global superstar – singer-songwriter Rita Ora – who delivers an exclusive performance for the Islanders.

Love Island: SR10: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Rita Ora performs. ©ITV Plc

Rita takes a selfie with the Islanders and then says: “I don’t know about you guys but I want to jump in the pool so bad. Shall we do it?”

Soon, there’s another surprise guest as host Maya Jama makes an unexpected entrance.

Maya says: “Hello lovelies! Could you all line-up in your couples please?”

The couples then line-up in front of Maya who continues: “Well Islanders, the public have been voting for their favourite couple. We’re going to do things a little bit differently this time – you know we love a plot twist.”

Maya then reveals who the public voted as their favourite couple.

Maya then says: “I have some more news that might not be that great. The three couples with the least amount of votes will be vulnerable and at risk of being dumped from the island tonight.”

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Abi appears to now be turning her full attention to Scott.

Sitting on the terrace with Scott, Abi says: “I’m happy now anyway. I think if we’d carried on talking and he was getting to know Ella, I think this would’ve happened anyway – I don’t think it would have been any different.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep44 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Whitney, Lochan, Molly, Zachariah, Kady, Ouzy, Jess, Sammy, Ella, Tyrique, Ella B, Mitchel, Abi, Scott, Amber and Josh. ©ITV Plc

Scott says: “We had a good cuddle in bed last night.”

Abi says: “More tonight!”

Speaking about asking Abi up to the terrace, Scott says: “I had to do this. I couldn’t just kiss you in bed for the first time so it had to be this. Get you up to the terrace, this is where things are done!”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.