Love Island: SR10: Ep42 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ouzy, Mitchel, Tyrique, Sammy, Zachariah, Josh, Lochan and Scott gather at the fire pit. ©ITV Plc

There’s a new recoupling on Love Island 2023 – and Ella B has some new revelations for Ella.

In tonight’s show, Scott receives a text which reads: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”

It’s time for the Islanders to recouple and it’s the girls turn to choose.

Love Island: SR10: Ep42 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella B chats to Mitchel. ©ITV Plc

Ahead of the recoupling, Mitch chats to Ella B having found himself in a love triangle with the new girl and Abi.

Speaking to Ella B at the fire pit, Mitch says: “You bring a different type of energy out of me which is nice. It’s difficult for Abi because Abi has a lot of feelings for me but I can’t help how I feel.”

Ella B says: “You have to put yourself first.”

Mitch continues: “That’s what I’m doing. Our chats are mellow and they’re chilled. You’re both obviously my type. I want to get to know you, more than Abi.”

Ella B responds: “You know what I want and I always get it.”

Meanwhile, Ella and Ella B sit down for a chat as Ella B attempts to clear the air.

Love Island: SR10: Ep42 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella B and Ella chat. ©ITV Plc

Ella B says: “I wanted to clear the air. Obviously, me coming in is not easy. With the whole Ty thing we do know each other and maybe I did say something that I apologise for – I shouldn’t have said ‘Battle of the Ellas’. I didn’t mean it in a malicious way.”

Ella responds: “From my side, I don’t have anything bad against you. I feel like we’ve got off on a bit of the wrong foot. Me and you have never actually had a one on one conversation but I still tried to be friendly and civil.”

Ella adds: “Ty has kissed lots of girls and for me that doesn’t really mean anything.”

However, Ella B then reveals: “He did say to me ‘That was a shame that was the last kiss’ and that’s why I said there were mixed signals because he just told me it was closed off.”

Later that evening Ella speaks with Tyrqiue about the comment he made to Ella B about it being a shame that was their last kiss when they’d previously seen each other in a club.

Love Island: SR10: Ep42 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella and Tyrique chat. ©ITV Plc

Tyrique replies: “Why would you not talk to me after?”

Ella says: “It’s always something.”

Tyrique responds: “So, you don’t trust me now?”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.