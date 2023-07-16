There’s a new recoupling on Love Island 2023 – and Ella B has some new revelations for Ella.
In tonight’s show, Scott receives a text which reads: “Can all Islanders gather around the fire pit immediately.”
It’s time for the Islanders to recouple and it’s the girls turn to choose.
Ahead of the recoupling, Mitch chats to Ella B having found himself in a love triangle with the new girl and Abi.
Speaking to Ella B at the fire pit, Mitch says: “You bring a different type of energy out of me which is nice. It’s difficult for Abi because Abi has a lot of feelings for me but I can’t help how I feel.”
Ella B says: “You have to put yourself first.”
Mitch continues: “That’s what I’m doing. Our chats are mellow and they’re chilled. You’re both obviously my type. I want to get to know you, more than Abi.”
Ella B responds: “You know what I want and I always get it.”
Meanwhile, Ella and Ella B sit down for a chat as Ella B attempts to clear the air.
Ella B says: “I wanted to clear the air. Obviously, me coming in is not easy. With the whole Ty thing we do know each other and maybe I did say something that I apologise for – I shouldn’t have said ‘Battle of the Ellas’. I didn’t mean it in a malicious way.”
Ella responds: “From my side, I don’t have anything bad against you. I feel like we’ve got off on a bit of the wrong foot. Me and you have never actually had a one on one conversation but I still tried to be friendly and civil.”
Ella adds: “Ty has kissed lots of girls and for me that doesn’t really mean anything.”
However, Ella B then reveals: “He did say to me ‘That was a shame that was the last kiss’ and that’s why I said there were mixed signals because he just told me it was closed off.”
Later that evening Ella speaks with Tyrqiue about the comment he made to Ella B about it being a shame that was their last kiss when they’d previously seen each other in a club.
Tyrique replies: “Why would you not talk to me after?”
Ella says: “It’s always something.”
Tyrique responds: “So, you don’t trust me now?”
Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.