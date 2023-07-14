Love Island 'battle of the Ellas' as pair confront one another over Tyrique

New Love Island bombshell Ella B and original Islander Ella confront one another in tonight’s show.

The new arrival and her history with Tyrique may have touched a nerve with Ella.

As news of her “battle of the Ella’s” comment spreads around the Villa the two girls catch up in the bedroom.

Love Island: SR10: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella and Ella B chat. ©ITV Plc

Keen to set the record straight, Ella says: “First of all… do you babe, I get it, you came in for yourself and you need to talk to everyone…but why is my name even in your mouth when you’re talking about yourself… you’re trying to plant doubt in his mind.”

Ella B replies: “Babe, obviously we are going to chat. I’ve known him for so many years…”

As the conversation continues, Ella adds: “Do you babe, come in on your own energy, you don’t need to mention other Ella, there’s never going to be a battle. I would never go head to head with a girl for a man, so the talk of battles is not me… leave it out…”

Love Island: SR10: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella and Ella B chat. ©ITV Plc

Ella B quips back: “It was a bit of banter… ’m not here for drama…”

With drama seemingly unfolding off the back of her arrival, what will the rest of the evening have in store?

Elsewhere tonight, Abi has questions for Mitch after his date with the new girl.

ABi asks: “It just concerns me. I just want to know if you are actually genuinely interested in getting to know her?… You’re willing to get to know her and risk what we have?”

Mitch responds: “Abi, if you didn’t make moves with Scott then this situation right now would be different and you need to sit back and watch Ella try and graft me if she wants too…”

Meanwhile, as evening falls, the two new bombshells have a decision to make.

Asked to gather around the firepit, the Islanders receive a text: “Ella B and Josh as you are both single it is time for you to steal an Islander of your choice. You get to choose one boy and one girl to couple up with.”

As Ella B and Josh’s decisions are revealed around the fire pit, one boy and girl are therefore made single.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.