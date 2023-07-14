Love Island: SR10: Ep40 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the firepit: Zachariah, Molly, Sammy, Jess, Scott, Amber, Tyrique, Ella, Ouzy, Kady, Lochan, Whitney, Mitchel, Abi as Ella B and Josh stand.

There’s drama on Love Island 2023 tonight (14 July) as the two new bombshells make a big decision.

Yesterday saw newbies Ella B and Josh make an entrance into the villa, heading on dates with Mitch and Jess.

They then got to know the other islanders – including Ella B revealing her history with current islander Tyrique.

Tonight, the Villa is rocked by an unexpected text message as all Islanders are asked to gather around the fire pit immediately.

A follow up message announces: “Ella B and Josh as you are both single it is time for you to steal an Islander of your choice. You get to choose one boy and one girl to couple up with.”

As Ella B and Josh’s decisions are revealed around the fire pit, one boy and girl are therefore made single.

Which newly single Islander isn’t best pleased with the result and storms off into the garden?

Elsewhere tonight, Abi has questions for Mitch after his date with Ella B.

Pulling him for a chat, Abi asks Mitch: “So, how are you feeling about the situation with Ella?”

Mitch answers: “If Ella wants to chat to me, I will give her time.”

Abi continues: “It just concerns me. I just want to know if you are actually genuinely interested in getting to know her?”

Mitch responds: “I don’t know, I’ve known the girl a minute.”

Abi questions Mitch as she asks: “But you’re willing to get to know her and risk what we have?”

Mitch interjects: “Abi, if you didn’t make moves with Scott then this situation right now would be different and you need to sit back and watch Ella try and graft me if she wants too…”

Confused by his comment, Abi says: “But why do I have to sit back and watch that?”

Mitch retorts: “Because I had to…”

With Ella B and Abi both vying for his attention, will Mitch’s head turn?

Meanwhile, Ella B has words with Ella about her previous history with Tyrique.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.