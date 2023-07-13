Love Island's Leah and Montel speak out after their exit from the villa

Leah and Montel have spoken out after their surprise exit from Love Island 2023 tonight.

The couple were the second pair to be dumped from the villa in a shock double vote off this week.

Leah & Montel were voted as one of the two least compatible couples alongside Catherine & Elom with all four Islanders immediately dumped from the villa.

Love Island: SR10: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Abi and Mitchel reveal their results. ©ITV Plc

On her exit, Leah said: “Mixed emotions but I’ve had such an incredible experience. I went in there to find a connection and I’m leaving with one, which is such a positive. I wish we had a bit more time together in the Villa but overall it’s been such an amazing experience.”

“I would’ve liked to think the public were able to see what I felt but I appreciate that everyone is entitled to their own opinion which is fair enough.”

Montel added: “It’s a bit disappointing with the way that we left but I am happy because I am leaving with Leah and a strong connection. It’s hard to be sad when I am leaving with her.”

On her relationship with Montel, Leah said: “As soon as I met Montel, I felt a connection right away which took me by surprise but he was so easy to get to know right from the offset. I feel really lucky that he came into the Villa because it’s been really natural and genuine the entire time.

“We had a little Casa situation to navigate but you can never build anything without going through challenges. It was a bump in the road which we managed to overcome.

“I’m excited about what’s next for me and Montel, us leaving the Villa doesn’t really change anything.”

Montel revealed of his time with Tink in Casa Amor: “There is zero bad blood between myself and Tink, she’s a really cool girl.

“We’ll definitely talk when I get out and catch up. It was nice getting to know her and the other girls but obviously my connection with Leah was just too strong.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Leah and Montel chat. ©ITV Plc

As for what’s next for the couple, Leah shared: “We’ve discussed the dates we want to go on because we never had one in the Villa. We have made a list, we are going to go on some nice dinners and then some more extravagant plans. We want to go skydiving and scuba diving, we both love an adventure so looking forward to all of that fun stuff.”

Montel added: “We have full intentions of making things work and we will try to see each other as much as we can. Being outside is obviously different to being in the Villa but we have been pretty plain sailing. Our communication level is high and we’ll be able to get through anything that comes in front of us. ”

Meanwhile, asked who they think will win, Leah suggested: “Ella and Ty, they’ve had their challenges but he’s grown so much as a person whilst being in the Villa, it’s been so lovely watching them blossom.”

Montel agreed: “I would say Ty and Ella are the strongest. They have had a lot going on during their time in the Villa, lots of ups and downs, but I feel like when you are around them you can see how much they are into each other.”