Love Island: SR10 EP39 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Abi and Mitchel

Another couple are dumped in tonight’s Love Island as two new Islanders join the villa.

This evening sees the fallout from the shock dumping of Catherine and Elom last night – and the even bigger shock of a second dumping.

The Villa is left reeling with Kady, Ouzy, Leah, Montel, Jess and Sammy all left vulnerable around the fire pit awaiting their fate.

Love Island: SR10 EP39 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella and Tyrique

As the public vote is revealed for the most compatible couple the Islanders are stunned into silence from the result…

Which couple will receive the least votes and be dumped immediately from the Villa?

Following the dumping, the villa is quickly distracted by the arrival of two new Islanders.

Ella B and Josh are the two new bombshells ready to cause mischief in the Villa.

Making an entrance, both new additions choose an Islander of their choice to take on a date.

Love Island: SR10 EP39 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella B and Josh

As the stunning setting is set, overlooking the beautiful Mallorcan mountains, the two are ready to make a big impression.

As the pair get grafting, which Islanders will they choose and will their heads be turned?

Catching up with her new fellow bombshell Josh, Ella B debriefs on her history with Tyrique. She says: “Yeah, we’ve chatted, we’ve kissed. I saw him quite recently…I know he’s fully closed off with her but they’ve had a few bumps in the road but with me it’ll be an easy ride… me and him have history. I feel like if there is any one person to turn his head it’ll be me.”

Love Island: SR10 EP39 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tyrique and Ella B chat.

With no time to waste Ella B is quick to pull Tyrique for a chat.

Ella B begins: “What’s been going on…maybe it’ll be the battle of the Ellas”

With a cheeky grin on his face, Tyrique responds: “Is that what you want, yeah?”

Ella B says: “Listen, you know I fancy you and I know we get on. And I know you know we get on and I know you fancy me too…It’s mad, I literally saw you a couple months ago, kissing my face.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.