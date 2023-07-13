Love Island star Catherine Agbaje has spoken out after her exit from the villa last night.

This week saw a new recoupling before viewers were asked to vote for their most compatible couple.

In Wednesday’s episode, the Islanders were gathered and a series of texts revealed that Catherine and Elom Ahlijah Wilson had received the fewest votes.

Love Island: SR10: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The girls say goodbye to Catherine: Leah, Jess, Molly, Whitney, Catherine, Ella, Abi, Amber and Kady. ©ITV Plc

A text then shockingly announced they would be leaving the villa immediately.

Speaking after her departure, Catherine said: “I’m sad to be leaving everyone, I’ve genuinely made friends for life in the Villa who I’m going to miss so much but I’m happy to be leaving with Elom. Not everyone gets the chance to find someone that they have a connection with, so I can’t wait to continue what we have on the outside.

“The girls have become my sisters so it was emotional saying goodbye to them but I’ve told them it’s not goodbye, but see you later.”

Catherine admitted she was “massively” shocked by the result of the public vote.

“It wasn’t something I saw coming at all,” she shared. “When I heard our names I was shocked because I know what me and Elom have is genuine and we are so compatible.”

Asked about what was next for her and Elom, Catherine said: “Elom and I have something special so I’m excited to see where it goes.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Catherine and Elom leave the villa. ©ITV Plc

Elom added: “Now we’ve left the Villa together, I think our connection is only going to flourish and get stronger. Catherine is exactly what I’ve been looking for and I feel like we’ve been getting closer every single day.

“I went into Casa Amor with an open mind and I didn’t have a set agenda to speak to a specific girl. As soon as I spoke to Catherine I instantly felt a connection. Going forward from Casa Amor to the Villa, we’ve just been building on that and it feels like we are going from strength to strength so I’m excited to see what’s next for us.”

And as for who the pair think will go on to win, Catherine said “I’d say Ella and Ty or Whitney and Lochan.”

Elom said: ” Lochan and Whitney, having seen the dynamic between all of the couples in the Villa, what they have is unique which really stands out.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.