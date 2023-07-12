Love Island 2023 has revealed two brand new bombshells who are heading into the villa.
The new summer series continued on Wednesday night with the first half of a shock double dumping.
Fresh from the latest recoupling, viewers were asked to vote for the most compatible couples.
With the fewest votes, Catherine and Elom were dumped before a text revealed a second couple would also be axed.
Then at the end of the episode, the show teased the arrival of new bombshells, Josh and Ella – meet the two newbies below…
Josh Brocklebank
Age: 26
From: Essex
Job: Financial Advisor
Instagram username: @josh_brocklebank
Josh says of signing up: “It’s such an amazing opportunity and not many people are fortunate enough to experience it, so I feel really excited and lucky to be heading into the Villa. I can’t wait to get grafting the girls.”
He shares: “My biggest selling point is my personality. I’ve got a lot of energy so I will be bouncing and dancing my way around the Villa! I’ve also got a sharp trim and a great smile, my smile can definitely get me into trouble with the girls!
“I’m most attracted to Jess and Kady. Personality wise, I think I’d be a great match for Jess. She’s so bubbly and has similar energy to me. Kady is also beautiful, she’s a similar age to me and seems to know what she wants which I think is really attractive.”
Ella Barnes
Age: 23
From: Kent
Job: Championship Dancer and Model
Instagram username: @ellabellabarnes
Ella says: “I’m excited to go into the Villa because I feel like I’ll bring a lot of spice and drama.
“I’m open to getting to know all the boys. At the moment, everyone is happy in their couples but I plan on going in there to shake things up.
“I have a feeling I could make a few boys’ heads turn, especially Tyrique because we have history.”
She adds: “I’m going to go in there and chat to every single boy whilst keeping my cards very close to my chest. I don’t want to be in a love triangle so I’m going to put myself first. Whoever puts me first and makes me a priority is the boy that I will choose.”
Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM.