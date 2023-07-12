Love Island 2023 has revealed two brand new bombshells who are heading into the villa.

The new summer series continued on Wednesday night with the first half of a shock double dumping.

Fresh from the latest recoupling, viewers were asked to vote for the most compatible couples.

With the fewest votes, Catherine and Elom were dumped before a text revealed a second couple would also be axed.

Then at the end of the episode, the show teased the arrival of new bombshells, Josh and Ella – meet the two newbies below…

Josh Brocklebank

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Josh Brocklebank. ©ITV Plc

Age: 26

From: Essex

Job: Financial Advisor

Instagram username: @josh_brocklebank

Josh says of signing up: “It’s such an amazing opportunity and not many people are fortunate enough to experience it, so I feel really excited and lucky to be heading into the Villa. I can’t wait to get grafting the girls.”

He shares: “My biggest selling point is my personality. I’ve got a lot of energy so I will be bouncing and dancing my way around the Villa! I’ve also got a sharp trim and a great smile, my smile can definitely get me into trouble with the girls!

“I’m most attracted to Jess and Kady. Personality wise, I think I’d be a great match for Jess. She’s so bubbly and has similar energy to me. Kady is also beautiful, she’s a similar age to me and seems to know what she wants which I think is really attractive.”

Ella Barnes

Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella Barnes. ©ITV Plc

Age: 23

From: Kent

Job: Championship Dancer and Model

Instagram username: @ellabellabarnes

Ella says: “I’m excited to go into the Villa because I feel like I’ll bring a lot of spice and drama.

“I’m open to getting to know all the boys. At the moment, everyone is happy in their couples but I plan on going in there to shake things up.

“I have a feeling I could make a few boys’ heads turn, especially Tyrique because we have history.”

She adds: “I’m going to go in there and chat to every single boy whilst keeping my cards very close to my chest. I don’t want to be in a love triangle so I’m going to put myself first. Whoever puts me first and makes me a priority is the boy that I will choose.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM.