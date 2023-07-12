tellymix
Love Island's new bombshells Josh Brocklebank & Ella Barnes - age, Instagram & more

Who are the new Love Islanders?

Posted by Josh Darvill
Josh and Ella Love Island bombshells
Love Island 2023 has revealed two brand new bombshells who are heading into the villa.

The new summer series continued on Wednesday night with the first half of a shock double dumping.

Fresh from the latest recoupling, viewers were asked to vote for the most compatible couples.

With the fewest votes, Catherine and Elom were dumped before a text revealed a second couple would also be axed.

Then at the end of the episode, the show teased the arrival of new bombshells, Josh and Ella – meet the two newbies below…

Josh Brocklebank

Josh Brocklebank
Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Josh Brocklebank. ©ITV Plc

Age: 26
From: Essex
Job: Financial Advisor
Instagram username: @josh_brocklebank

Josh says of signing up: “It’s such an amazing opportunity and not many people are fortunate enough to experience it, so I feel really excited and lucky to be heading into the Villa. I can’t wait to get grafting the girls.”

He shares: “My biggest selling point is my personality. I’ve got a lot of energy so I will be bouncing and dancing my way around the Villa! I’ve also got a sharp trim and a great smile, my smile can definitely get me into trouble with the girls!

“I’m most attracted to Jess and Kady. Personality wise, I think I’d be a great match for Jess. She’s so bubbly and has similar energy to me. Kady is also beautiful, she’s a similar age to me and seems to know what she wants which I think is really attractive.”

 

Ella Barnes

Ella Barnes
Love Island: SR10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella Barnes. ©ITV Plc

Age: 23
From: Kent
Job: Championship Dancer and Model
Instagram username: @ellabellabarnes

Ella says: “I’m excited to go into the Villa because I feel like I’ll bring a lot of spice and drama.

“I’m open to getting to know all the boys. At the moment, everyone is happy in their couples but I plan on going in there to shake things up.

“I have a feeling I could make a few boys’ heads turn, especially Tyrique because we have history.”

She adds: “I’m going to go in there and chat to every single boy whilst keeping my cards very close to my chest. I don’t want to be in a love triangle so I’m going to put myself first. Whoever puts me first and makes me a priority is the boy that I will choose.”

 

Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM.

