Two islanders have been voted off Love Island 2023 in tonight’s results.

Tuesday’s episode saw the latest recoupling, the first since the fallout from Casa Amor and Movie Night.

Unknown to the Islanders, the public were invited to vote for their favourite of the new couples and this evening saw the results revealed.

Love Island: SR10: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ella receives a text. ©ITV Plc

Tonight a text message arrived in the Villa, reading: “Islanders, the public have been voting for the most compatible couple.. The couple with the fewest votes is Catherine and Elom.”

Shortly after the Islanders received another message, as Whitney opened the text she shouted: “No, no, no… Catherine and Elom you have been dumped from the island and must leave the villa immediately.”

There was shock and tears as Catherine and Elom said their goodbyes.

“I don’t want to cry, this isn’t real,” Ella said.

“I feel this is the perfect way to go out. I’m glad we can continue together whether outside or inside the villa,” Catherine reflected.

As Catherine and Elom packed their bags and departed, another text arrived reading: “Can all Islanders gather at the firepit immediately.”

Once gathered, a follow up message revealed: “Islanders, Catherine and Elom are not the only couple to be dumped from the Island tonight.

“Leah & Montel, Kady & Ouzy, Jess & Sammy, you have all received the fewest votes from the public and are at risk of leaving the villa. Please can you all stand in front of the firepit.”

Scott then received a final message: “The couple with the fewest votes is…”

However the next couple to be leaving wasn’t revealed tonight, as the show ended on a cliffhanger.

Meanwhile, the end of the episode teased the arrival of two brand new bombshells ready to turn heads in the villa.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2.