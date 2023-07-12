The results of the latest public vote are revealed in tonight’s Love Island.

Last night’s episode saw a new recoupling, the first since Casa Amor and Movie Night.

Unknown to the Islanders, at the end of the show the public were invited to vote for their favourite of the new couples.

Love Island: SR10: Ep37 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kady, Catherine, Jess, Whitney, Abi, Molly, Amber, Ella and Leah gather for the recoupling. ©ITV Plc

In tonight’s episode, as the Islanders embark on another evening, a text message reaches the Villa, it reads: “Islanders, the public have been voting for the most compatible couple…”

Shortly after the Islanders receive another message, as Whitney opens the text she shouts: “No, no, no…”

According to The Sun newspaper, four Islanders are set to be dumped.

“The islanders were completely gobsmacked by the vote and emotions ran really high around the firepit,” a source shared. “It was all very tense and there were lots of tears too because everyone was so shocked. It’s going to be an unmissable episode.”

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Whitney and Lochan go on their first date.

A text message reads: “Whitney & Lochan, it’s time for you to go on your first date. Please get ready to leave the Villa. #HappyHour #ItsGivingRomance”

As they excitedly venture out of the Villa they arrive at a secluded spot with views of the coastline and a cocktail for them each to enjoy.

Holding hands throughout the date, Lochan tells Whitney “You make me happy and I hope you think I make you happy too.”

Whitney replies: “I want to be emotional and touchy feely…my type on the outside is not what I’ve gone for in here. Now I just want the nice guy.”

Lochan jokes: “I can’t even pretend to be a bad boy.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep38 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kady gives a speech to the Islanders. ©ITV Plc

Whitney responds: “Nah, you’re definitely not bad!”

As the date draws to a close, Whitney tells Lochan that their date has been the best she’s had since being in the Villa.

With Whitney and Lochan’s relationship continuing to blossom, what’s next for them?

Meanwhile tonight, Kady makes an unexpected announcement – much to the frustration of Zach and Molly.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.