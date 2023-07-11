Tonight's Love Island 2023 recoupling results following Movie Night

There was a surprise recoupling on Love Island 2023 tonight – here’s a recap of who picked who.

The Islanders evening was interrupted by the arrival of an unexpected text message.

It read: “Can all Islanders gather around the firepit immediately.” A follow up message revealed: “Islanders, it’s time to recouple. The boys will now pick which girls they want to recouple with.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep37 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kady, Catherine, Jess, Whitney, Abi, Molly, Amber, Ella and Leah gather for the recoupling. ©ITV Plc

It was the first recoupling since Casa Amor and Movie Night, so who coupled up with who?

First up was Zachariah Noble who recoupled up with Molly Marsh.

Next up was Elom Ahlijah-Wilson who chose to recouple with Catherine Agbaje.

Currently single Tyrique Hyde chose to couple up with Ella Thomas.

Lochan Nowacki chose to recouple up with Whitney Adebayo

Ouzy See chose to couple up with Kady McDermott.

Sammy Root chose to couple up with Jess Harding.

Mitchel Taylor chose to recouple with Abi Moores.

Up next, Montel McKenzie chose to recouple with Leah Taylor.

Finally, Scott van-der-Sluis coupled up with Amber Wise.

Elsewhere tonight, the Islanders in their couples took part in a new challenge.

A text announced: “Islanders, it’s time for you to battle it out in today’s challenge, Life’s A Beach #ShellYeah #SeasTheDay

The first round saw the couples throwing shade on their opponents as they revealed their true feelings towards the couple of their choice whilst presenting them with an umbrella.

Scott isn’t best pleased with the comments made in the challenge as he complains: “I’ve been called a game player the whole time I’ve been in the Villa. Now it’s coming out again…”

Whitney responds: “Maybe there’s some truth to it…”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.