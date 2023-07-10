Love Island spoilers! Montel tries to win back Leah and boys confront Mitch

Love Island: SR10: Ep36 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Montel, Tyrique, Sammy, Zachariah, Mitchel, Elom, Scott and Lochan chat. ©ITV Plc

Love Island 2023 continues tonight with the fallout of Sunday’s Movie Night.

Waking up on a new day, it seems ‘The Lying, The Mitch and The Wardrobe’ clip has caused tension between the boys.

Speaking about the night’s events the following morning, Tyrique, Sammy, Montel and Zach reflect on the comments made by Mitch.

Love Island: SR10: Ep36 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tyrique, Montel, Sammy, Zachariah and Elom chat. ©ITV Plc

Tyrique says: “The most disappointing thing really for me was seeing Mitch, to be honest lads, I think it’s absolutely bottom of the barrel behaviour.”

Sammy adds: “It’s not really acceptable”, whilst Montel interjects: “Guys are normally more loyal to their boys.”

Tyrique seems to doubt his friendship with Mitch as he quips back: “Well clearly we’re not his boys though.”

Later on that day as all of the boys gather on the day beds, Zach asks Mitch: “How are you feeling snake boy?”

Mitch assures the boys that the clip they saw was out of context.

Zach thinks otherwise as he says: “Nah, I am sure none of that was out of context bro.”

Tyrique adds: “It just makes me question your character Mitch”

Will the boys be able to put Movie Night behind them once and for all?

Elsewhere tonight, Montel enlists the help of Zach and Sammy in an attempt to win back Leah.

Love Island: SR10: Ep36 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Montel. ©ITV Plc

Montel designates both of the boys a role in his master plan to get back into Leah’s good books.

In a Romeo and Juliet style declaration, Montel heads up to the terrace whilst Leah is tactfully positioned at the fire pit by Sammy.

As all of the other Islanders stand on the grass, Montel appears on the terrace as he opens up to Leah.

Montel bellows from above, “Everyone listen up. Obviously I embarrassed you, it’s only right I embarrass myself as well. First of all I want to apologise in front of everyone for what you’ve had to see and hear over the last week…”

As his speech continues, how will Leah react and will it be enough to win her back over?

Love Island 2023 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.