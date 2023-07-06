Love Island spoilers! Tyrique confronts Ella and Leah has questions for Montel

Tonight’s Love Island sees the fallout from yesterday’s dramatic Casa Amor recoupling.

Last night saw six Islanders dumped as the girls returned from their week’s stay in Casa Amor, some with new partners.

Ella shocked Tyrique as she returned with new boy Ouzy despite him staying loyal.

This evening sees the pair try to talk things out, as Ella tells Tyriqu: “I’m sorry, I know that would have been mad shocking for you. I never in a million years thought I’d be open to getting to know someone.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep31 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tyrique. ©ITV Plc

Tyrique responds: “But you did.”

Ella explains: “Yeah, but here me out. Ouzy, I already know from the outside, he’s someone that right before I came in here it was about to be something but then I came here… I’ve not been open from when I got here, it’s just been you. You’ve been my whole time here and I’ve loved that.”

Tyrique shares: “Do you want to hear about my Casa experience? I didn’t do a single thing… the fact that you knew Ouzy before makes it even worse for me to be honest… there’s clearly something there…”

Opening up about his feelings for Ella, Tyrique adds: “We decided to close things off, and now you’ve done this.”

As the conversation continues he adds: “”I stood there on my own because my feelings for you are genuine. I’ve never in my entire life had feelings for someone the way I do for you and you’ve just thrown it all away by bringing Ouzy back.”

Meanwhile Leah has questions for Montel. The pair recoupled but Montel found himself exposed by Tink who had plenty to tell everyone about their time together while Ella was in Casa Amor.

Love Island: SR10: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Leah and Montel chat. ©ITV Plc

WIth Montel assuring her that the other boys influenced his actions, Leah says: “In that moment, all you had to do was say I kissed her.. not mentioning the boys. That’s all you had to do. I would have been like, ‘cool, thanks for telling me’ and moved on… no two people physically push your heads together… you can’t blame it on everyone else.”

Montel attempts to assure Leah as he says: “It was a massive mistake from me. Over the last 24 hours I’ve learnt a lot… the happiest moment was me seeing you walk back by yourself.”

Will Montel be able to take ownership of his Casa Amor actions and will Leah be able to forgive and forget?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.