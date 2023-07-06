Love Island spoilers! Catherine and Scott clash in Casa Amor aftermath

Love Island: SR10: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Scott and Catherine chat. ©ITV Plc

Catherine and Scott come to blows on Love Island 2023 tonight in the aftermath of the Casa Amor recoupling.

Last night saw Scott left single as Catherine returned from Casa Amor to the main Villa with new boy Elom.

In the hope of explaining her actions, Catherine pulls Scott for a chat.

Love Island: SR10: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Scott and Catherine chat. ©ITV Plc

Catherine tells Scott: “First of all, I want to say I didn’t appreciate the way you tried to spin that. You haven’t even heard me.. you don’t know what I’ve based my decisions of… at the end of the day, I met Elom and Elom is great. It’s given me more time to figure this out.”

Scott is quick to tell Catherine where his head is at as he replies: “Catherine, there is no time… out of the girls that came in you were my number one…”

Catherine asks Scott: “Do you think for a second you weren’t my number one?”

It seems the two may have to agree to disagree as Scott goes onto mention previously confronting the other Islanders for doubting his feelings for Catherine

Scott says: “Well, clearly not… four days ago I sat everyone round the fire pit.”

Catherine quips back: “It wasn’t for me Scott, it was for you.”

Love Island: SR10: Ep32 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Scott and Catherine chat. ©ITV Plc

Scott assures her: “It was for you… big things are how I show my affection.”

Catherine insists: “You didn’t do that for me!”

As the conversation continues, Catherine calls on Whitney to help mediate the situation.

Whitney heads over and gently whispers to Catherine as she says: “Cat, compose your emotions, calm down.”

Will Scott be willing to hear Catherine out or will her Casa actions have a lasting effect on the two?

Later and Scott gets a text along with fellow single Islanders Jess, Kady and Tyrique.